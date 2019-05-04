2 people held after gunfire kills toddler

Two people have been arrested after a 2-year-old child was killed in a late-night shooting in northeast Arkansas, officials said.

Officers with the Osceola Police Department were sent around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Buckingham Street, Chief Ollie Collins said.

Collins said the toddler was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, where the child died.

Collins said two suspects have been arrested, but he wouldn't go into detail about who they were or when they would be charged. He said the investigation is continuing.

