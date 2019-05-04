Arkansas' second game at Kentucky postponed

Arkansas and Kentucky will play a doubleheader Sunday beginning at noon, Central.

Saturday's game between the No. 6 Razorbacks and Wildcats was postponed because of a high threat of rain in Lexington, Ky. The teams went through pregame warmups, but the head coaches met about 25 minutes before the scheduled 1 p.m., Central start and opted not to play the game.

There is an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Lexington, according to the National Weather Service. The storms are expected to last into the overnight hours.

The forecast Sunday is clear in the afternoon hours with a high of 67 degrees.

Both Sunday games will be seven innings, in accordance with SEC rules that dictate game lengths for the final day of a scheduled series. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Both teams are expected to keep the same pitching rotation. Arkansas was scheduled to throw freshman left hander Patrick Wicklander (4-1, 4.14 ERA) against Kentucky junior left hander Zack Thompson (4-1, 1.88 ERA) in Game 2.

Neither team has announced a starter for the third game, although the Razorbacks are expected to throw freshman right hander Connor Noland (2-2, 3.96 ERA). Noland has thrown 14 1/3 innings without an earned run while pitching in Game 3 the past two weeks against Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Arkansas defeated Kentucky 5-2 in the series opener Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park. The Razorbacks (36-11, 16-6 SEC) maintained a two-game lead in the SEC West and are tied with Vanderbilt atop the league standings with eight conference games remaining.

Kentucky (22-23, 5-17) is tied with South Carolina and Alabama for the worst conference record in the SEC.

This is the third consecutive series between Arkansas and Kentucky that has had a doubleheader. The teams split a seven-game doubleheader in Lexington three years ago, and the Razorbacks swept two nine-game doubleheaders during a series sweep last season in Fayetteville.

Arkansas has played two doubleheaders this season. The Razorbacks swept Stony Brook on March 1 and split two games at Auburn on April 5.

Kentucky will be playing its fifth doubleheader of the season. The Wildcats swept doubleheaders at home against Canisius College on March 2 and Middle Tennessee on March 10, and at Ole Miss on April 14. Kentucky was swept at LSU on March 16.