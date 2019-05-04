AT THE POST

DAY 56 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 6,500

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,169,919

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $552,000

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,617,919

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Churchill Downs, 9:30 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:45 a.m.; Belmont Park, 11:50 a.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana's lead in the jockey standings is down to one race. Santana, who is racing at Churchill Downs this weekend, has 73 victories in 334 starts while David Cohen, who won two races Friday, has 72 victories in 310 starts. Cohen won the first race with Hot Item ($13.20, $5.20 and $3.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.22. Cohen won the second race with Reversaloffortune ($4.80, $3.60 and $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.53.

Richard Eramia also won two races, taking the third race with Another Rocket ($4.00, $2.80 and $2.20) covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.78, and the Oaklawn Mile with Exulting ($23.80, $10.40 and $6.00), covering 1 mile in 1:36.74. Eramia has won 27 races in 245 starts.

Ramon Vazquez won the seventh race with Combatant ($7.60, $3.60 and $2.60), covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:43.63. He won the eighth race with Beemie Award ($29.60, $10.60 and $6.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.07. On the season, he has 46 victories in 303 starts.

Luis Quinonez won the fourth race with Tiddly ($7.20, $3.40 and $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.87. He also won the 10th race with Caliente Candy ($9.80, $6.80 and $4.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.74. Quinonez has won nine races in 118 starts.

Steve Asmussen won the third race with Another Rocket, the seventh race with Combatant and the eighth race with Beemie Award, extending his lead in the trainer standings to 62 victories in 307 starts. Robertino Diodoro won the first two races and now has 48 victories in 198 starts.

