Baffert x 3 Trainer eyes history with wet race on tap

Game Winner, trained by Bob Baffert, is the early morning favorite going into today’s Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- In a Kentucky Derby lacking a dominant favorite, Bob Baffert, the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer, saddles the top three choices.

On what could be a wet day at Churchill Downs, Game Winner is the pre-race favorite, albeit a tepid one at 9-2. Improbable and Roadster were installed as the co-second choices at 5-1.

"Last year we came in here with Justify and we knew it was my race to lose," Baffert said.

The field for the 145th Derby today reflects the prep season leading to the opening leg of the Triple Crown: no one horse commanded the attention.

"There are a lot of good horses in here," Baffert said. "They're a pretty evenly matched group."

The picture got scrambled again when initial favorite Omaha Beach was scratched because of a breathing problem, dealing a devastating blow to trainer Richard Mandella, 68, whose Hall of Fame resume lacks only a Derby victory. That prompted the early odds to be redone.

Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin officially scratched his contender, Haikal, from the Derby on Friday morning, leaving the field at 19 horses.

Haikal missed training Thursday because of an abscess on his left front hoof, and McLaughlin said he simply ran out of time to treat the relatively minor injury.

"We put shoes back on him this morning and jogged him and he was still not 100 percent," McLaughlin said. "The horse always comes first. He will head home today to Shadwell [in Lexington, Ky.] and live to fight another day."

Haikal was a 30-1 shot in the morning line after he won the March 9 Gotham Stakes and finished third in the April 6 Wood Memorial. He was to start from the No. 11 post, so with his scratch, the 10 horses that were supposed to be inside of him will each move one spot off the rail.

"This is a crazy game and anything can happen," said Bret Calhoun, who trains By My Standards. "We just have to hold our breaths until we get there."

A win by any of Baffert's trio would tie him with Ben Jones for the most Derby victories with six. He would become the first trainer to win the race in consecutive years twice. His last back-to-back winners were in 1997 and '98.

Baffert won last year's Derby -- the rainiest on record -- with Justify. Today's forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain and a high of 66 degrees.

It looks like it's anybody's soggy race this time.

"It's whoever gets the trip," Baffert said of the 1 ¼-mile journey. "Especially now that it's going to rain, we don't know what is going to happen. It's too bad the weather is not going to work with us."

Game Winner finished second to Roadster in the Santa Anita Derby. Roadster's only loss in four career starts was to Game Winner. Improbable went 3-0 last year, including a win on the Churchill Downs dirt, and finished second in this year's Arkansas Derby.

A victory by any of the four California-based horses would surely boost the struggling industry in the state, where a spate of 23 horse deaths over three months at Santa Anita triggered a raft of medication and safety rules changes that are affecting the rest of the sport.

Every horse in the Derby, except Japan-bred Master Fencer, will run on Lasix, the anti-bleeding medication allowed on race day in the U.S. Churchill Downs and the other Triple Crown tracks announced recently the drug will be banned starting in 2021.

Game Winner's breeding suggests a sloppy track would appeal to him, although he's never raced on one. Neither has Code of Honor, Roadster, Tax and Vekoma.

Horses that are 1-for-1 on off-tracks are Master Fencer, Maximum Security, Spinoff, Tacitus and War of Will.

Those with one or two losses on such tracks are Bodexpress, By My Standards, Country House, Cutting Humor, Gray Magician, Improbable, Long Range Toddy, Plus Que Parfait and Win Win Win.

Baffert touted undefeated Florida Derby winner Maximum Security as the horse that should be the favorite.

"He's a horse that nobody is talking about and that's a horse that I'm worried about," he said. "He's run faster than we have."

Gary and Mary West have two shots to win their first Derby since they own both Game Winner and Maximum Security.

The other trainers besides Baffert with multiple starters are Bill Mott and Todd Pletcher.

Mott, the second winningest trainer all-time at Churchill Downs, saddles Tacitus and Country House in pursuit of his first Derby win in a Hall of Fame career.

Pletcher has gone under the radar with a couple of 30-1 shots: Cutting Humor and Spinoff.

Master Fencer is one of two 50-1 shots and the first Japan-bred horse to run in the Derby. He's never run in a Grade 1 race and got in when three other horses ahead of him on the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard weren't nominated to the Triple Crown.

Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith did not go without a Derby ride for long after morning-line favorite Omaha Beach was scratched from the field Wednesday afternoon.

Two-time Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher announced Friday morning that Smith would replace Corey Lanerie aboard Cutting Humor, a 30-1 choice in the morning line and winner of the Sunland Derby.

Smith, 53, rode Justify last year, and Cutting Humor's owner, Jack Wolf of Starlight Racing, also owned a piece of the 2018 Triple Crown winner. So speculation ramped up Thursday that Wolf and Pletcher would move to put Smith, a two-time Derby winner, aboard their 2019 contender.

In case of a late jockey switch, the removed rider -- Lanerie in this instance -- is compensated as part of the deal. Wolf said he'll pay double jockey fees on Cutting Humor's purse winnings from Saturday.

Post time is 5:50 p.m. Central.

Photo by AP/CHARLIE RIEDEL

Trainer Bob Baffert has three horses in today’s Kentucky Derby field. Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster are listed as three of the top early choices to win.

Photo by AP/GREGORY PAYAN

Roadster is one of three horses trained by Bob Baffert in today’s Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. The other two are Game Winner and Improbable.

