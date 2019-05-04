Gas pipeline rupture prompts evacuations

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE -- A gas pipeline ruptured late Thursday in rural Garland County, causing a thunderous explosion that people heard miles away and prompting an evacuation of everyone in a half-mile radius of the rupture, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Garland County residents were cleared to return home around 3 a.m. Friday. The gas main ruptured around 11 p.m. Thursday near East Glazypeau Road and East Goat Hill Road off of Arkansas 7 North, according to Garland County sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. John Schroeder. No one was reported injured in the blast, Schroeder said.

Schools in Fountain Lake and Jessieville opened their safe rooms for evacuees, and multiple fire departments from surrounding areas, along with Red Cross and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials, rushed to the explosion area, Schroeder said.

Residents were cleared to return home after representatives of Enable Midstream Partners shut off the gas line, Schroeder said. Enable representatives began working to repair the pipeline early Friday.

Enable spokesman David Klaussen said Friday afternoon that although service had been restored to the 26 residences affected by the rupture, the pipe will take longer to repair. Repairmen had not found the cause of the rupture, he said.

People as far as 4 miles from the rupture heard a constant roar for two hours, said Georgia Wright, who was working at a Walmart store when the pipe ruptured. The initial sound, she said, was like an explosion or an especially loud clap of thunder before the roaring noise -- the sound of escaping pressurized gas -- began.

"It was just so loud," Wright said. "We couldn't tell where it was coming from. ... Customers started to freak out."

She and other workers gathered about 50 customers and employees in the frozen food section of the store, where she said they are trained to take cover in the event of a tornado. Wright said she initially thought the noise was a tornado, but as the sound persisted she realized it had to be something else and called 911.

"The sound wasn't moving," she said. "Customers were still coming in from the parking lot, and we just weren't sure what to do."

When 911 dispatchers explained that a gas main had exploded, customers began to leave.

About an hour later, around midnight, Garland County deputies drove to the store and told the remaining customers and employees that they needed to evacuate, she said.

In a parking lot about 4 miles from the rupture, the smell of gas lingered even after the evacuees returned home.

"We're really lucky this wasn't worse," Schroeder said.

