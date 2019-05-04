Jeter unhappy with Marlins' start

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter spoke to the media Friday for the first time since the season began. Jeter said he’s unhappy with the team’s awful start and confirmed a recent shake-up on the organization’s business side.

MIAMI -- Derek Jeter said the Miami Marlins' performance, attendance and business operations have been a problem.

Shadows at Marlins Park don't bother him, however.

Speaking to the media Friday for the first time since the season began, Jeter said he's unhappy with the team's awful start and confirmed a recent shake-up on the organization's business side.

However, the Marlins CEO and former New York Yankees shortstop shrugged off complaints by the Washington Nationals that visibility was dangerously poor at a recent 1 p.m. game at Marlins Park with the retractable roof open.

Jeter said Marlins players haven't raised the issue with him.

"We're talking about shadows?" Jeter said. "Every park around the country has shadows at some point. ... Ever play in a postseason game at 4 o'clock? I played the game. I understand how bad shadows are.

"We have more problems than just shadows at 1 o'clock."

That the Marlins do. They began a weekend series against Atlanta with the worst record in the majors at 9-21, and they're a distant last in attendance with a home average of less than 10,000 per game.

On Thursday, the Marlins parted ways with Chip Bowers, who was hired 14 months ago to lead the business department. Jeter wouldn't delve into specifics other than saying a change needed to be made.

"It was a decision we didn't make lightly or spontaneously," Jeter said. "There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes. We have an ownership group that has a lot of high expectations and at times we move at a challenging pace.

"This has to do with our overall business strategy, accountability and we felt as though a change was needed in the leadership group."

Bowers joined the organization 14 months ago after serving as the Golden State Warriors' chief marketing officer. While he was the public face for the business team, the Marlins said their offseason re-branding and ballpark enhancements were in motion before Bowers joined the organization.

Despite Bowers serving as the president of business operations, Jeter said the team isn't wavering from its overall financial plan.

"The one thing we're focused on is everyone here in this organization has to be on the same page," Jeter said. "Sometimes, you're going to have to make tough decisions.

"We've made tough decisions. They're difficult to make, but they're necessary. This was a situation that was necessary."

Bowers was negotiating deals for television and ballpark naming rights. His dismissal had nothing to do with attendance, Jeter said, but the CEO acknowledged persistent fan apathy is disappointing.

"We'd love to see more people here," said Jeter, whose group bought the team 19 months ago. "We're working hard on gaining the trust of our fan base."

Through 18 home games, Miami is drawing 9,651 fans per game. The Marlins also finished 2018 last in attendance.

Winning would help, but the team appears destined for a 10th consecutive losing season. Although the young Marlins are rebuilding, Jeter believes they're also underachieving.

"I'm not happy," Jeter said. "[President of baseball operations] Michael Hill's not happy. [Don Mattingly's] not happy. I'm sure the players are not happy. I think everyone knows we're better than this.

"You have to go out there and make adjustments. You have to perform. I said this when we were in spring training: We all need to individually and collectively -- there shouldn't be a person in this building that's happy about our play."

