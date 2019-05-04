Lower Tyson earnings forecast

Analysts are predicting Tyson Foods Inc. will report mixed second-quarter results on Monday.

Wall Street analysts estimate Tyson's adjusted earnings will be $1.14 per share, down from $1.27 for the second quarter last year. Estimated earnings are as low as 95 cents and as high as $1.26, according to a Yahoo Finance survey of 14 analysts.

Sales estimates are expected to climb from the year-ago period. Analysts are tracking sales to be nearly $10.3 billion, up from from $9.8 billion last year. Estimated sales are as low as $10 billion and as high as $10.5 billion, according to a Yahoo Finance survey of 11 analysts.

Analysts say Tyson Foods and its competitors stand to benefit from increased chicken demand from overseas markets as Asia's pork producers continue cull hogs stricken by African swine fever.

Ben Bienvenu , a Stephens Inc. analyst covering agribusiness, called it "the most topical issue at hand" and that producers could benefit from "broad-based protein price inflation."

Tyson processes pork, beef and chicken, but it remains subject to some volatility.

Chicken competitors Sanderson Farms and Pilgrim's Pride have more exposure to market extremes, since they primarily deal in a single commodity.

Challenges for Tyson's second quarter were weather-related. Harsh winter conditions led to temporary plant closures and other "operational challenges," Bienvenu said.

Rain has delayed planting for farmers in the Midwest and could pose a challenge for Tyson, a corn buyer. The longer farmland remains soaked, the later crops are planted, which yields a shortage that drives corn prices higher, Bienvenu said.

Tyson is likely Monday to update investors on the Keystone Foods acquisition and steady growth of its prepared foods business, which includes hot dogs and snack foods.

Last week, Tyson sold its $23 million interest in alternative-protein producer Beyond Meat and said it will pursue its own line of plant-based foods designed to resemble meat.

Tyson has plans to begin market testing this summer.

Tyson will hold its second-quarter 2019 earnings call at 8 a.m. Monday. It can be accessed at Tyson's investor website or by dialing (844) 890-1795.

A telephone replay, webcast and transcript of the call will be made available shortly after the report is published.

Tyson shares fell 3 cents to close Friday at $75.09.

