MASTERSON ONLINE: Banishing free speech?

Reporter Clara Turnage had an extensive enterprise article on the front page the other day that left me scratching my woolly noggin and wondering what the heck that needless overreaction was about.

The story headlined “Rally at Capitol gets cold shoulder” described the understandable frustrations of protest organizer Rizelle Aaron, who was denied use of state-furnished equipment and designated space for a peaceful rally on the Capitol steps on behalf of Bradley Blackshire. He was the black motorist who was shot eight times and killed by Little Rock policeman Charles Starks about two months ago.

The Pulaski County prosecutor’s office announced April 19 that the officer would not face criminal charges, which triggered a number of protests primarily within the Little Rock black community. Hey, a lot of folks weren’t happy about the outcome, and they still have the constitutional right to say so.

The way I understand things in this confusing scenario (that reeks of needlessly discriminating against the desire of Aaron, Blackshire’s uncle, to protest), Aaron initially contacted T. Leighanne Harvey in the Secretary of State’s office to schedule the rally.

Harvey at first told him when asked on April 3 that there were no other events scheduled for April 22, and that she would email the application form to him, said Aaron.

But that changed later in the day when he got an email telling him his request had been denied because it was not in compliance with the office’s policy, which “prefers” a 30-day notice for such Capitol-steps rallies. He was then invited to resubmit his application to protest on May 4 or after. He replied that they planned to rally April 22 with or without a permit, and said they could provide a sound system if necessary. He got no answer.

The reporting by Turnage revealed there had been a number of previous Capitol events approved with fewer than 30 days’ notice. This was the only rally request discovered that had been denied for such a reason.

Undeterred, Aaron contacted state Rep. Vivian Flowers of Pine Bluff on April 5 to help with the application, which she turned in. Until two hours before the April 22 rally, Aaron said, he didn’t know that the new application was rejected. He called the Secretary of State’s office that morning on his way to the Capitol when he was informed. He then said his group would plan to peacefully tour the Capitol. But that was met with a phalanx of armed officers at the Capitol entrance who informed Aaron and his group the building had been closed for the day.

The story goes into greater detail. But suffice to say had I been Aaron, Flowers or any other citizen who had proposed to peacefully exercise their constitutional rights at our state’s Capitol yet were denied for reasons I consider highly suspect and contrived, then to be met with a show of overwhelming police presence, I, too, would be publicizing my concerns on the front page of our state newspaper and beyond. Fair is fair and right is right. Right?

Bats and birdies

During the state’s Scholastic Press Association convention last month, I asked students in the room what kinds of subjects they would find interesting to read more about. After all, they are the immediate future subscribers and readers of this industry’s product. And it is always the readers’ wants and needs that must prevail.

Hands went up. Two items were reading more about sports and fashion. So I toss this out as some red meat for valued future readers.

With the Arkansas Razorback Golf team winning the SEC Western Division Golf tournament over Auburn last weekend and the spectacular success of the Hogs baseball team, now leading the SEC West in baseball and nationally ranked in the Top 10, might we consider erecting stadium seating at the golf team’s home course and enlarging Baum-Walker Stadium to the size of, oh, say, Don W. Reynolds Stadium?

I doubt it. But at this point, with new coaches in hard-core rebuilding mode for mediocre football and basketball programs, and a state hungering to return to athletic exceptionalism in those major dollar-generating sports, at least the outstanding Razorback golfers and our steamrolling UA baseball team are giving fans plenty to cheer about in SEC spring sports.

Our proposed new battle cries: “Woo pig birdie! And “On your bats, Arkansas, to the finish!”

Honesty both ways

I was reading a news story the other day by a Washington Post reporter about President Donald Trump’s claims that the UK helped former President Barack Obama’s administration spy on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The story certainly was legitimate news.

But a reference inside the article stuck out to me as if printed in boldface. It read: “Trump noted a report, attributed to the conservative One America News Network …”

I have no problem with citing politically partisan attributions when accurate in the interest of context and perspective.

My rub comes when such references aren’t applied equally to the proven leftist/liberal media who also continually put their biased spin on stories. We all regularly see and read such partisanship and bias.

For instance, why not identify a liberal or left-leaning publication when that’s a fact provable by the spin and placement in that publisher’s “news” stories? It could read something along the lines of: “The liberal [or leftist] Washington Daily Telegraph found …”

Seems to me it’s an honest approach if a publication with a proven liberal bent chooses to specifically so characterize another publication with conservative beliefs in its news stories. Shouldn’t it then be willing to identify all media by their political leanings? I mean, truth is truth, fair is still fair, and right is still right. Right?

Hurrah for Haas

Dr. Martin Schoppmeyer continues to prove that when a determined visionary with creative ideas surrounds himself with people of equal drive and persistence, truly miraculous things can and do occur.

I’m talking about the charter public school Haas Hall Academy of Northwest Arkansas that Schoppmeyer founded in a converted barn in rural Farmington 15 years ago before relocating to Fayetteville while growing its enrollment to 470. The school has just been named the seventh best public high school in the country, and No. 1 in Arkansas by U.S. News and World Report.

What an unlikely and exciting journey from a farm field to among the nation’s very finest this has been for this man and those who staff his exceptional charter schools serving grades seven through 12. And this school soared from being ranked 50th by the same publication only a year ago.

Moreover, Fayetteville’s sister charter Haas Hall in Bentonville (enrollment 380) this year was ranked America’s 81st best public high school and the second best statewide. Schoppmeyer told me the one word he’d use to describe the schools’ remarkable successes is “persistence.”

The latest designations are richly earned and deserved.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.