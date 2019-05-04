Oaklawn laments Beach's misfortune

HOT SPRINGS -- News that Rick Porter's Omaha Beach was scratched from the Kentucky Derby was the talk of the horse racing world this week.

Disappointment from the reports Wednesday was particularly keen at Oaklawn Park, where Omaha Beach's wins in a division of the Rebel Stakes on March 16 and the Arkansas Derby on April 13 established the son of War Front as the Derby's 4-1 program favorite.

The $3 million Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., has a post time scheduled for 5:50 p.m. Central today.

Trained by Richard Mandella and ridden by Mike Smith, Omaha Beach was considered a Derby contender shortly after his 7-furlong win over a wet track at Santa Anita on Feb. 2, when he ran through 6 furlongs in 1:08.24 en route to a winning time of 1:21.02. That result led to Omaha Beach's status as the Arkansas Derby favorite on Oaklawn's sloppy track.

As of Friday, the National Weather Service predicted a 70% chance of rain in Louisville at post time for the Derby, which might have favored Omaha Beach.

"I really feel badly for the connections," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. "Mr. Porter and Mr. Mandella are so deserving to have such a great opportunity in the Derby, and to have this happen on the eve of the Derby is just heartbreaking. I really feel for them."

Mandella said he noticed a persistent cough from Omaha Beach after training Wednesday. An examination revealed an entrapped epiglottis that lies at the base of the airway. An abnormality in that area can hinder breathing and, consequently, performance. Mandella said Omaha Beach likely will miss three weeks of training.

"For a very possible winner to not run stinks, but it's better they found it now than in the middle of the race or after the race," Oaklawn director of racing Jed Doro said. "They're going to do the right thing and bring him back this summer."

Four horses who raced at Oaklawn this season remain in the Derby field, including Long Range Toddy, owned by Willis Horton of Marshall and trained by Hall of Famer and multiple Oaklawn training champion Steve Asmussen. Long Range Toddy, ridden by longtime Oaklawn jockey Jon Court, won a division of the Rebel, finished second in Oaklawn's Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 25, third in the Southwest Stakes on Feb. 18 and sixth in the Arkansas Derby.

Other Derby entrants tied to Arkansas are Game Winner, second in a division of the Rebel; Improbable, who finished second in a division of the Rebel and in the Arkansas Derby to Omaha Beach; and Country House, third in the Arkansas Derby.

"I legitimately hope Country House will run a big race," Doro said. "Long Range Toddy's been honest every start, and with Improbable and Game Winner, we still have a heck of a field coming out of our preps that have a legitimate chance to win."

"We're still well-represented," Cella said. "We tend to lose sight because Omaha Beach was going to likely be the favorite, but we're still well-represented, and all of the other horses have a great shot of winning, so we're going to root for them."

