Owner's horse at head of class a day in advance of graduation

HOT SPRINGS -- For the winning owner, it was all about timing.

Mike Hui's Exulting, a 6-year-old gelded son of Tapit, won the first running of the $250,000 Oaklawn Mile for horses 4 years old and up in 1:36.74 at Oaklawn Park before an estimated crowd of 6,500 on Friday.

Shortly thereafter as Hui walked from the Larry Snyder Winner's Circle, he explained why he was here rather than Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., for the Kentucky Derby Day today.

"I have a 22-year-old son graduating from [Central Arkansas] tomorrow," Hui said. "I'll be at graduation, so I'm here instead of at Oaks and Derby Day."

Hui, a semi-retired engineering consultant from Little Rock, is a native of Monticello. At trainer Mike Maker's suggestion, Hui claimed Exulting for $62,500 at Aqueduct in New York on April 13. He chose to enter the Oaklawn Mile rather than the 1½-mile Marathon Stakes at Churchill on Tuesday, a decision also motivated by Maker.

"Mike presented this race to me," Hui said. "He said, 'If you want to run him, he's ready.' He said, 'There's the Marathon at Churchill or the Oaklawn Mile.' Mike nudged and said, 'The Oaklawn Mile fits.' ''

Exulting, at 11-1, passed Exclamation Point and Pioneer Spirit in the final 100 yards to win by 1 length over Exclamation Point, who finished a nose in front of third-place Pioneer Spirit. Fight On, the 5-2 favorite ridden by David Cohen, finished fourth, another length back.

Although he rode Exulting in third -- nearly abreast of Fight On, a length behind the battle between Exclamation Point and Pioneer Spirit at the head of the stretch -- jockey Richard Eramia said he was confident near the end of his first ride on a horse trained by Maker.

"At the quarter pole, I knew I had a lot of horse," Eramia said. "I was waiting on him to make a big run, and he did. It's good to win this kind of race and for this kind of trainer, too."

Lenstar, an 18-1 shot, led the field of 11 through an opening quarter mile in 23.64, with Exclamation Point a length back in second and Pioneer Spirit another head back in third. Fight On was a head further back in fourth. Exulting, who stumbled at the start, was in ninth but just 4 lengths off the lead.

The positioning was much the same through a half mile in 46.40, but Exulting had passed two horses.

Exclamation Point was in the lead through 6 furlongs in 1:10.63, a half length in front of Lenstar, who would fade in the stretch to finish seventh.

Eramia's optimism remained intact, but Stewart Elliott on Exclamation Point and Colby Hernandez on Pioneer Spirit both said they liked their chances.

"He really dug in to be second," Elliott said. "He ran great. My horse broke good and really put me in a good position. He was comfortable. I thought all the way going around there we could win. I had a lot of horse. He ran good, but the winner just ran by us. I have no complaints."

"I thought we had a real good chance to win," Hernandez said. "My horse ran a great race. We were just third best."

Hernandez said he thought the early pace set by Lenstar might have worked against Pioneer Spirit.

"On the back side, he was a little rank on me, and there was a lot of speed in there, but he finished up strong," Hernandez said.

Pioneer Spirit owner Steve Landers agreed with Hernandez and shared his satisfaction in a race well run.

"It was just the fractions may have been a little quick," Landers said. "But it was a great race, and we got part of the purse, so we can buy him a little feed next week."

The win was Hui's first as an owner in a stakes race at Oaklawn, a track he said he once skipped classes at Monticello High School to attend.

"This is phenomenal," Hui said. "You know, you have trust and faith in your trainer. You have to have the right trip. He stumbled out of the gate. He checked in the turn. I was hoping, 'Let's just finish on the board.' ''

Hui said he wasn't sure what was next for Exulting.

"I would venture a stake in Kentucky in June," Hui said. "I'll leave that up to Mr. Maker."

