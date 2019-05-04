Pair held in killing linked to Arkansas

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Two suspects wanted in a homicide and believed to have been on their way to Arkansas have been arrested in Tucson, according to Pima County authorities.

Shane Martin, 41, and Marietta Hope Keeter, 29, were taken into custody Wednesday and were booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Authorities initially said they believed the two were on their way to Carroll County in Northwest Arkansas, where they were last known to be living.

Sheriff's deputies did a welfare check at a Tucson home last week and discovered the body of 73-year-old Julia Rankin. The woman was Martin's mother, and her body had obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Homicide detectives identified Martin and Keeter as suspects.

