Rick Lee's Kentucky Derby picks and analysis

Kentucky Derby Analysis (2019)

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS;COMMENT

15 Game Winner;Rosario;Baffert;9-2;Culminated an unbeaten season as a 2-year-old by winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. The colt is bred to love a wet track and may be sitting on his best after two narrow losses.

4 By My Standards;GSaez;Calhoun;15-1;Won the Grade II Louisiana Derby in determined fashion, and he is a rapidly improving colt who has looked very good in recent workouts.

6 Improbable;IOrtiz;Baffert;5-1;Was a clear second behind Omaha Beach in the Grade I Arkansas Derby. He is having blinkers removed after a one-race experiment, and trainer Bob Baffert knows how to win this race.

9 Tacitus;JOrtiz;Mott;8-1;Followed an upset victory in the Tampa Derby with a businesslike victory in the Grade II Wood Memorial, and the beautifully bred colt is peaking at the right time.

16 Roadster;Geroux;Baffert;5-1;Has won three of four races, including the Grade I Santa Anita Derby. He has split decisions in two races matched against the top selection.

2 War of Will;Gaffalione;Casse;15-1;Had an excuse for his poor finish at odds-on favorite in the Louisiana Derby, and the multiple graded stake-winner broke his maiden over a wet track last season at Churchill.

8 Maximum Security;LSaez;Servis;8-1;One-time maiden-claimer has won all four of his races, including a decisive wire-to-wire victory in the Florida Derby. His Beyer figures are best in this field.

7 Vekoma;Castellano;Weaver;15-1;Won the Grade III Nashua as a 2-year-old, and he raced close to a moderate pace before drawing off to easily win the Grade II Blue Grass at Keeneland.

13 Win Win Win;Pimentel;Trombetta;12-1;Finished second in the Blue Grass, despite being compromised by the pace and encountering traffic trouble on the second turn.

18 Spinoff;Franco;Pletcher;30-1;May have moved too early when getting caught late in the Louisiana Derby, and a switch to a high-percentage rider may help.

3 Tax;Alvarado;Gargan;20-1;Followed a game win in the Grade III Withers with a competitive second-place finish in the Wood Memorial. His Beyer figures are in range to be a contender.

20 Bodexpress;Landeros;Delgado;30-1;Chased Maximum Security around the track when second best in the Florida Derby, and he switches to the stable's "go-to" rider.

12 Code of Honor;Velazquez;McGaughey;12-1;The inconsistent colt showed big promise while winning the Fountain of Youth, but he was flat in the Florida Derby and needs a strong pace to upset.

19 Country House;Prat;Mott;30-1;Gained wet-track experience while rallying to third in the Arkansas Derby, and he represents Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

11 Cutting Humor;Smith;Pletcher;30-1;Won the Sunland Derby after disappointing races at Oaklawn and Gulfstream, and he has earned a bullet in all three subsequent breezes.

10 Plus Que Parfait;Santana;Walsh;30-1;Was not competitive in the Risen Star or LeComte at Fair Grounds, but he added blinkers and won the rich UAE Derby. May return with some confidence.

17 Long Range Toddy;Court;Asmussen;30-1;Upset Derby contender Improbable in a division of the Rebel at Oaklawn, but he failed to handle wet footing when a distant sixth in the Arkansas Derby.

14 Master Fencer;Leparoux;Tsunoda;50-1;The Japanese shipper has low Timeform ratings, but he does have experience at the distance.

5 Gray Magician;Van Dyke;Miller;50-1;Finished second in the UAE Derby, but his seven races in America give him no chance to be competitive.

Sports on 05/04/2019