Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park picks and Analysis

Oaklawn Park Entries (Saturday, May 4) Post: 12:35 pm

LEE'S LOCK Hoonani Road in the eighth

BEST BET Copper King in the seventh

LONG SHOT Gentrified in the 10th

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (30 percent)

MEET 157-520 (30.2 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

** BIG GUY IAN was unable to hold off a late-running post-time favorite in a photo-finish defeat April 19. The speedy veteran is good now and is capable on a fast or wet track. CHIP VAN WINKLE battled throughout the stretch in a tough-luck defeat for sharp connections, and the 6-year-old is competitive from on or off the pace. LONG STATION quickly drew clear while dominating $6,250 claimers, and he is a late threat if able to hold form for new connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Big Guy Ian;Eramia;Loy;5-2

5 Chip Van Winkle;Cohen;McKnight;7-2

8 Long Station;Bridgmohan;Young;6-1

3 Family Code;Elliott;Morse;9-2

4 Joan's Delight;Rocco;Martin;6-1

7 Sutton Impact;Mojica;Broberg;10-1

6 Redneck Attack;Vazquez;Asmussen;6-1

2 Sladens Dream;Zayas;Villafranco;12-1

2 Purse $24,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

*** TONEDADDY rallied to second behind a razor-sharp front-runner April 14. He is dropping into a claiming race and has been consistently good on a wet track. HOLIDAY MISCHIEF is an eight-time winner at this 1-mile distance, and he is dropping in class after a fourth-place finish behind the top selection. COOL CATOMINE finished second at a higher claiming price only two races back, and he will move up if the track is fast.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Tonedaddy;Vazquez;Asmussen;5-2

2 Holiday Mischief;Zayas;Ortiz;4-1

5 Cool Catomine;Morales;Mason;5-1

3 After Hours;Elliott;Compton;20-1

12 Storminside;Cohen;Broberg;5-1

6 Bold Chrome;Lara;Matthews;10-1

10 Stan's Old Habits;Eramia;Hartman;10-1

9 Get That Box;WDe La Cruz;Garcia;20-1

11 Bango Box;Johnson;Borel;20-1

7 Vacanza;Harr;Cox;20-1

4 Justin Zee;Meche;Ruiz;20-1

8 Joey B;Loveberry;Shorter;20-1

3 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $8,000

** OVERANALYZFAKENEWS dominated maidens on a wet track at Fair Grounds, and he is dropping in price after a troubled fourth-place finish. RAMBLINGRUDYRAGS has finished in-the-money in consecutive wet-track races at this condition, and he switches to top rider David Cohen. COLLECTION has done his best running on wet tracks, and he is taking a significant drop in claiming price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Overanalyzfakenews;Vazquez;Asmussen;3-1

1 Ramblingrudyrags;Cohen;Broberg;2-1

12 Collection;Zayas;Morse;5-1

4 All for Truth;WDe La Cruz;Martin;10-1

5 I'm River;Harr;Martin;12-1

2 R H Smoakem;Borel;Prather;15-1

3 Purrfectpersuasion;Morales;Martin;20-1

9 Forestry's Buddy;Eramia;Turner;20-1

10 Shoe Money;Rocco;Fires;20-1

8 Data Gold;Quinonez;Von Hemel;15-1

6 Samurai Mike;Meche;Litfin;20-1

11 Denali Cherokee;Rodriguez;Deatherage;20-1

4 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $8,000

*** DADDY'S GONE has finished with energy in consecutive second-place allowance finishes, and a similar effort in this conditioned-claimer should land him in the winner's circle. DETROIT COWBOY was beaten less than a length in a clear runner-up finish. He is taking a slight drop and excels over wet footing. LIGHT BOUND BID was a fast-closing third in open company, and he will appreciate the drop into state-bred competition.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Daddy's Gone;Vazquez;Asmussen;5-2

6 Detroit Cowboy;Lara;Ortiz;6-1

3 Light Bound Bid;Eramia;Loy;8-1

2 Munyak;Cohen;Broberg;8-1

9 Mostly Sunny;Borel;Altamirano;5-1

5 Got Mojo;Elliott;Morse;15-1

14 Officer Griggs;Eramia;Young;8-1

12 Dixie Lover;WDe La Cruz;Martin;12-1

7 Comic Bird;Meche;Dobric;20-1

4 Oh So Tall;Bridgmohan;Mason;8-1

13 Burtnjoe;Loveberry;Witt;8-1

1 Iza Innocent;Ulloa;Derryberry;20-1

8 Silverado Road;Johnson;Prather;20-1

10 Haus;Morales;Martin;20-1

5 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

** HOLIDAY TIME showed good speed in a second-place turf-sprint finish at Fair Grounds, and the race has produced three next-out-winners. She appears improved since moving to the barn of trainer Steve Asmussen. ANNIE AND CAROLINE has been forwardly placed in three in-the-money finishes at the meeting. The consistent filly has top connections and is the one to beat. LEMON CHILL closed her debut preparations with a swift 5-furlong breeze, and the nicely bred filly appears ready to contend at first asking.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Holiday Time;Vazquez;Asmussen;7-2

6 Annie and Caroline;Hernandez;Cox;8-5

4 Lemon Chill;Eramia;Von Hemel;6-1

10 Flatter My Heart;Zayas;Fawkes;10-1

8 Complex Analysis;Cohen;Moquett;5-1

9 Unsweet Tea;Rocco;Fires;10-1

3 Fox Alert;Bridgmohan;Asmussen;8-1

7 Presley;Garner;Neatherlin;20-1

2 The Emerald Queen;Meche;Ruiz;30-1

5 Savedbestforlast;Lara;Lauer;30-1

6 Purse $40,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

* CLEVER SERVE is a two-turn stake winner who defeated better early in the meeting, and he ships from Sunland Park after a fourth-place stake finish. He is a good finisher in a field with plenty of speed. WHISPERING SPEAKER defeated entry-level allowance rivals by 7-widening lengths, and he is spotted wisely in a starter allowance. SUMMER'S INDY has been racing competitively at a higher class level this season, and she may not have cared for a sloppy surface in her last start.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Clever Serve;Vazquez;Asmussen;9-5

1a Whispering Speaker;Cohen;McKnight;4-1

7 Summer's Indy;Mojica;Broberg;5-1

3 Eqho;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;7-2

4 Girl Power;Eramia;Von Hemel;8-1

5 Christmas Sky;Bridgmohan;Asmussen;10-1

6 Glamorized;Loveberry;Robertson;15-1

1 Served Cold;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

8 Mostly Awesome;Rocco;Martin;30-1

10 Easter Indy;Morales;Martin;30-1

7 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

***COPPER KING had less than ideal trips in two in-the-money finishes at Fair Grounds. The strong finisher is lightly raced and should continue to show improvement. INCORRIGIBLE finished third in a fast two-turn maiden race. He has proven wet-track ability and switches to Hall of Fame rider Calvin Borel. FLAT OUT BEAUTIFUL finished second in his first race wearing blinkers. He has early speed and competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Copper King;Eramia;Asmussen;2-1

3 Incorrigible;Borel;Moquett;5-2

6 Flat Out Beautiful;Elliott;3-1

1 My Legacy;Vazquez;Asmussen;10-1

4 Malibu Mo;Hernandez;Cox;6-1

8 Honoring Major;Rocco;Fires;20-1

7 Twobirdsonestone;Quinonez;Lauer;15-1

5 Zoomer;Loveberry;Peitz;20-1

2 Staccato;Zayas;Villafranco;30-1

8 The Arkansas Breeders' Championship. Purse $200,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, bred in Arkansas

****HOONANI ROAD is a two-time local stake winner who is unbeaten in six career races at Oaklawn Park, and he is proven on fast and wet tracks. GLACKEN'S GHOST rallied to second behind the top selection in an allowance tune-up, and an abundance of early speed may help this stalk-and-pounce gelding. K J'S NOBILITY defeated starter allowance sprinters in a fast clocking. He drew inside and appears a potential upsetter in his first route.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

14 Hoonani Road;Hill;Catalano;6-5

6 Glacken's Ghost;Cohen;Robertson;5-1

3 K J's Nobility;Borel;Borel;12-1

11 J.E.'s Handmedown;Vazquez;Altamirano;6-1

10 Midnight Ruler;Mojica;Dixon;15-1

1 Tapit Star;WDe La Cruz;McBride;8-1

8 Bebop Shoes;Elliott;Fires;12-1

9 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;20-1

7 Mallard's Bro;Eramia;Cates;30-1

13 East Moon Lake;Quinonez;Roberts;30-1

12 Dutch Treat;Hernandez;Van Meter;30-1

5 Chantmeupbaby;Johnson;Hartlage;30-1

2 Calle Patron;Morales;Gonzalez;30-1

4 Just a Coinkydink;Zayas;Hartman;30-1

9 Purse $92,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**SECRET PASSAGE has competed well at a higher class in his past two races, and this trainer-rider team won two races Friday. RETIREMENT FUND was beaten a neck at a similar condition at Fair Grounds. He has competitive Beyer figures and is capable on any surface. CHRIS AND DAVE was beaten less than 2 lengths in the Essex Handicap, and he is a front-running threat with his best race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Secret Passage;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

5 Retirement Fund;Eramia;Asmussen;5-1

4 Chris and Dave;Zayas;Villafranco;3-1

1 Rocky Tough;Vazquez;Asmussen;7-2

7 Catdaddy;Rocco;Petalino;8-1

3 Adulator;Morales;Morse;6-1

8 Eisenstaedt;Borel;Moquett;15-1

6 Extirpator;Elliott;Turner;20-1

10 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

**GENTRIFIED rallied to third in a $60K stake at Delta, and the winner came back to win the Sexton Mile at Lone Star. DAN THE GO TO MAN scored impressive victories early in the meeting. The quick sprinter is the one to beat if able to hold form after spending six weeks in Kentucky. GETOFFMYBACK won a fast $25,000 claiming race in his last start, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position entering the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Gentrified;Cohen;Broberg;10-1

10 Dan the Go to Man;Morales;Ortiz;5-2

5 Getoffmyback;Bridgmohan;Hall;9-2

4 Smart Spree;Zayas;Villafranco;6-1

11 Bow and Arrow;Vazquez;Asmussen;8-1

9 Basic Chance;WDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

1 Malibu Pro;Evans;Robertson;12-1

3 Chief of Staff;Quinonez;Haynes;15-1

6 Data Driven;Eramia;Asmussen;15-1

7 Fascillitator;Elliott;Holthus;15-1

8 Mines Made Up;Mojica;Green;15-1

12 Imma Bling;Rocco;Morse;20-1

11 The Oaklawn Invitational. Purse $300,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds

** MATH WIZARD recorded a pair of dominating victories this winter at Gulfstream before finishing a competitive fourth in the Grade II Wood Memorial. LAUGHING FOX rallied from far back to be fourth in the Arkansas Derby, and he recorded a strong subsequent 5-furlong work. NIGHT OPS overcame trouble in a 6-length maiden allowance victory, and he may be the sleeper in the field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Math Wizard;Zayas;Joseph;4-1

10 Laughing Fox;Vazquez;Asmussen;3-1

7 Night Ops;Hernandez;Cox;8-1

8 Shang;Rocco;Asmussen;6-1

9 Hidden Ruler;Mojica;Stewart;6-1

3 Harvey Wallbanger;Cohen;McPeek;6-1

5 Proverb;Borel;Moquett;12-1

6 Wicked Indeed;Eramia;Asmussen;12-1

2 Roiland;Bridgmohan;Amoss;15-1

1 Comedian;Elliott;Asmussen;15-1

11 Chess Chief;Morales;Stewart;20-1

12 Purse $55,000, 1¾ miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**UCANTHANKMELATER has crossed the wire a clear winner in back-to-back marathon races, and he gets in light with an apprentice rider. STREET TRUST has a win and troubled third-place finish in two extended route races at the meeting. He has strong connections and figures close throughout. SAMICEAN finished well to be fourth best behind the top selection April 13. He drew an improved post and switches to a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Ucanthankmelater;Lara;Matthews;5-2

6 Street Trust;Vazquez;Asmussen;2-1

3 Samicean;Cohen;Stuart;5-1

5 Indian Gulch;Mojica;Compton;6-1

4 Tales of War;Morales;Lauer;10-1

1 The Rogue Diesel;Zayas;Cox;12-1

9 Treasury Bill;WDe La Cruz;Hall;12-1

1a Husky Clipper;Harr;Cox;12-1

2 Consultation;Elliott;Hartman;15-1

7 Yeowzer;Eramia;Broberg;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Tonedaddy appears a logical winner in the first race, and I recommend putting him on top in trifecta wagers, spreading out generously in the middle and using solid contenders only in the show spot. The eighth race starts a 50-cent Pick-5 and Hoonani Road may be a single, or the race is open to four horses. The ninth race has eight horses, but five bring credentials to win. The 10th race drew a full field and spreading out is recommended. The 11th race has two major players in Math Wizard and Laughing Fox. The 12th may also be a two-horse race between Street Trust and Ucanthankmelater.

Sports on 05/04/2019