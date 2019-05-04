RSVP enhances allure of Oaklawn Invitational

HOT SPRINGS -- It did not take long for word to get out about the significance of Oaklawn Park's new season-ending stakes races, particularly the Oaklawn Invitational.

Brainstorming sessions headed by racing secretary Pat Pope led to the creation of the $250,000 Oaklawn Mile, a race for older horses won by Exulting on Friday, and the the $300,000, 1⅛-mile Oaklawn Invitational for 3-year-old horses, which has a post time scheduled for 5:38 p.m. today.

The Oaklawn Invitational's status as a two-turn stakes race open to 3-year-olds drew the attention of officials and track personnel along the Triple Crown circuit, including Maryland Jockey Club President Sal Sinatra.

Sinatra introduced an idea to make the Oaklawn Invitational a qualifying race for the May 18 Preakness Stakes, held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as the second race in the Triple Crown.

"Whenever your name is associated with a Triple Crown event, it is a true honor," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. "In racing, at least in the 3-year-old world, that's where everyone strives to be. We are not only well-represented in Kentucky, but we've also traditionally run well at the Preakness and at Belmont, and so for Pimlico to reach out to us with a win-and-you're-in program, it is a great, great honor."

Oaklawn director of racing Jed Doro said there was little hesitation when the Maryland Jockey Club made its proposal in late February.

"We said, 'Well, sure,' " Doro said. "It doesn't do anything but help our race if anyone's willing to wheel back in two weeks."

Laughing Fox, a son of Union Rags trained by Steve Asmussen, is the 3-1 morning-line favorite among the 11 Oaklawn Invitational entrants. Laughing Fox finished fourth in the Arkansas Derby at 27-1 on April 13. He worked 5 furlongs in 59.8 on April 23, the fastest of 19 who worked the distance at Oaklawn that morning.

Math Wizard, a son of Algorithms trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., is entered as the 4-1 morning-line second choice off a fourth-place finish in the Grade II Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York on April 6.

The possibility of a start in the Preakness did not influence some trainers' decisions to enter horses in the Oaklawn Invitational, including Dallas Stewart, who trains 6-1 morning-line third choice Hidden Ruler, a son of Gemologist. Hidden Ruler has four career starts, all at Oaklawn, with a record of 1-3-0, including a second-place finish in the Gazebo Stakes on March 23.

"We weren't really looking at a way to get into the Preakness," Stewart said. "I would say we just like the spot."

Hidden Ruler worked 5 furlongs in 59.4 seconds at Oaklawn on April 26.

"He's always trained well," Stewart said. "He's run well there this winter and spring, and he's trained well."

Brad Cox trains Steve Landers' Night Ops, who finished eighth of 12 in the Grade III LeComte Stakes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Jan. 19. Landers said a chance to own a Preakness entrant is appealing.

"Absolutely, we'd love to run in the Preakness," he said. "We've run at Pimlico as a bridesmaid several times with horses in races right before the Preakness and at Churchill before the Derby, but you always want an opportunity to run in the Derby or one of those other [Triple Crown] races."

Night Ops, by Warrior's Reward, broke his maiden with a 6-length win against eight other maiden special-weights March 30.

"Night Ops is doing well right now," Landers said. "He'll probably be a medium long shot, but we have a chance."

