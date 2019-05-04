State-bred horses aim for big purse

HOT SPRINGS -- State-bred races across the United States and in Arkansas often have drawn scorn from racing enthusiasts, but contempt for the locals is on the wane at Oaklawn Park.

The track's improved purse structure has helped change minds. There are 14 horses entered to race today at Oaklawn in the $200,000, 1-1/16-mile Arkansas Breeders' Championship Stakes for Arkansas-bred horses 3 years old and up.

"What they're starting to do here with Arkansas-breds, I'm all for it," said Burl McBride, who trains Bill Gossage's 3-year-old Tapit Star, the 8-1 morning-line fourth choice who has earned $145,470 from four state-bred starts this season. "We have very good purses. I would only like to see more opportunities, but it's great to run for a $90,000 or a $100,000 purse, or even for $200,000. I would've never thought we'd do that."

Before this season, the largest purse for state-bred horses in Arkansas was $100,000. That stakes total has been matched four times this season before today's doubling. Cards this season at Oaklawn have included $92,000 maiden special-weight races for Arkansas-bred horses.

"Back in 200o, before Instant Racing, we really didn't have a strong contingent of Arkansas-bred horse races," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. "Fast forward 19 years and look what we have, and it all started with putting money back into the breeding program in Arkansas, and it's paid off. Someone can get into racing very reasonably and race for purses that you would otherwise have no chance to compete for."

"The purses are unreal," McBride said. "Who would've dreamed 10 years ago that an Arkansas-bred maiden would be running for $90,000? Who would've dreamed that? Now, I still think we have a long way to go. The Arkansas-bred program has a lot of room to improve, but I think we're on the right track."

Jerry Caroom's Hoonani Road, a 4-year-old son of Jonesboro, is 3-0-0 in four state-bred starts this season, including a win in the $100,000, 6-furlong Nodouble Breeders' Stakes on March 23. His other two wins came for purses of $86,000 and $93,000. Hoonani Road is the 6-5 morning-line top pick.

McBride said he hesitated before entering a 3-year-old against older horses.

"I wouldn't run him if I didn't think I could win it," McBride said. "He's a nice horse, but I really hate to run a 3-year-old against older horses just to give him a chance to run long."

Jinks Fires trains Dwight Pruett's Bebop Shoes, a 4-year-old son of Prom Shoes and a winner of $98,300. Bebop Shoes began his 2019 Oaklawn campaign with a 6-length win in a 6-furlong, $83,000 state-bred maiden special-weight race on March 2. He finished second, 2¼ lengths behind Hoonani Road, in the Nodouble and is listed at 12-1 on the morning line.

"That Arkansas-bred race is real competitive," Fires said. "Of course, Hoonani Road is salty, unbeatable almost."

Greg Giles and Hugh Robertson's Glacken's Ghost, a 6-year-old son of Smoke Glacken trained by Mac Robertson, will attempt to defend his win in the 2018 Arkansas Breeders' Championship. He picks up jockey David Cohen.

"I like our chances," Robertson said of his 5-1 morning-line choice. "With Cohen, he seems to add a little bit of oomph to the horses he rides, so we're pretty happy to have him."

