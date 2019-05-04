State Division I college baseball roundups

SUN BELT

ARKANSAS STATE 10, APPALACHIAN STATE 2

Second baseman Tyler Duncan was a double shy of hitting for the cyle Friday, going 4 for 4 with 5 RBI and 2 runs scored to lead Arkansas State University (24-22, 11-12 Sun Belt Conference) to a series-opening victory over Appalachian State (20-24, 11-11) at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Duncan hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the first inning to give ASU a 3-1 lead. He added a two-run home run -- his third of the season -- in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 5-1. Sky-Lar Culver hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, advanced to third on a throwing error by Mountaineers shortstop Joel McDaniel and scored on Duncan's RBI single, giving the Red Wolves an 8-1 lead.

After a Riley Smith RBI single cut the lead to 8-2 in the sixth inning, Jaylon Deshazier reached on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning that allowed Justin Felix to score. He later advanced to second base on a wild pitch and a throwing error by catcher Riley Smith, which allowed Duncan to set the final score.

Culver and Kyle MacDonald were both 2 for 4 for Arkansas State, which finished with 10 hits and stranded 4 base runners. Zach Jackson (6-4) earned the victory after allowing both Appalachian State runs on 6 hits with 2 walks, 2 hit batters and 5 strikeouts over 5⅓ innings.

SWAC

TEXAS SOUTHERN 11, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 1

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (6-37, 2-18 Southwestern Athletic Conference) was held to six hits Friday and scored its lone run on an RBI single in the sixth inning of a loss to Texas Southern (16-30, 12-10) in Houston.

The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning on RBI singles from Christian Sanchez and Keanu Van Kuren, then took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Tyson Thompson. Texas Southern added three runs in the third on a hit batter with the bases loaded and a two-run fielding error by UAPB third baseman Justin Robinson. After getting another run in the fifth to take a 7-0 lead, UAPB got its lone run on an RBI single from Larry Sims. But the Tigers got that run back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly, then got a solo home run in the seventh inning to go with an RBI single and an RBI double in the eighth.

Jordan O'Guinn (0-4) took the loss after allowing 6 runs -- 3 earned -- on 5 hits with 2 walks, 2 hit batters, 1 wild pitch and 1 strikeout in 3 innings.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

