Travelers rally for 4 runs in ninth to prevail

FRISCO, Texas -- Kyle Lewis and Joseph Odom each came up with two-run singles in the ninth inning as the Arkansas Travelers stunned the Frisco RoughRiders for a come-from-behind 7-4 victory at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Arkansas trailed 4-2 entering the ninth inning but rallied off of RoughRiders closer Emmanuel Clase (0-1).

David Sheaffer, who had homered in the second inning off of Walker Weickel, started the ninth inning by drawing a walk. Sheaffer advanced to second on a groundball and moved to third on Evan White's infield single. Arkansas closed to within 4-3 on a double by Dom Thompson-Williams.

Lewis followed with his single to right that put the Travelers ahead for the first time. A single by Logan Taylor and a walk to Joe DeCarlo loaded the bases for Odom, who drove a two-ball, one-strike pitch to left field to drive in both Lewis and Taylor.

Dan Altavilla (1-0) picked up the victory, striking out 4 and walking 1 in 2 innings. Darin Gillies gave up a hit and struck out two in the ninth inning to collect his second save.

Travelers starting pitcher Ricardo Sanchez lasted only four innings. He allowed nine hits and four runs in his shortest outing of the season. He walked one and struck out none.

Thompson-Williams and Odom each had three hits to lead the Travelers' 10-hit attack. Odom doubled twice and drove in three runs.

Frisco left-hander Joe Palumbo, who relieved Weickel at the start of the third inning, struck out 10 of the 18 batters he faced. He gave up 1 hit, 1 run and walked 2.

Sports on 05/04/2019