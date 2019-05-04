Week's tornado count up to 4

A tornado touched down in Little Rock on Thursday afternoon, one of at least four in the state as a surge of strong storms swept through, and weather officials said the total could rise as more damage is surveyed.

The National Weather Service said initial reports of the damage in southwest Little Rock indicated an EF1 tornado, which is capable of producing winds up to 110 mph. It formed around 12:40 p.m. near Interstate 30 and Interstate 430.

Three EF0 tornadoes -- the lowest in intensity -- were confirmed north of Sherwood, west of Cabot and near Swifton in northeast Arkansas. Crews were still checking multiple locations Friday to determine if other tornadoes had hit the state, officials said.

It's the first time since 2011 that a tornado formed in Little Rock, according to weather officials.

Thursday's storms uprooted trees, damaged property and flooded roads, but emergency officials and cities in central Arkansas reported no immediate injuries.

Forecasters mainly expected heavy rain Thursday, but the system that moved through central Arkansas sprouted small and short-lived tornadoes.

Those systems behave similar to small hurricanes, making it difficult to track and predict tornadoes, weather officials said.

"They're usually really weak tornadoes, and they don't stay on the ground very long," said Heather Cross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Crews checked several areas Friday morning to determine if other tornadoes hit the area, including another area in southwest Little Rock, Cross said.

"I expect [the number] to change," she said, adding that the number could be "quite" larger.

Preliminary reports on the weather agency's site list eight reports of tornadoes, but not all have been confirmed.

High winds overturned at least three 18-wheelers near I-30 and I-430 around a truck driving training school. One overturned commercial truck tipped over on I-30 and slowing traffic to a crawl.

Much of the metropolitan area was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time, but emergency sirens didn't sound in Little Rock. Sirens went off in North Little Rock after officials confirmed the tornado near Gibson, Cross said.

Heavy rain in Hot Springs flooded parts of Central Avenue, making it impassable, according to The Sentinel-Record. Vehicles bogged down in the high water, which eventually led officials to close the intersections at Files and Franklin roads.

Flooding also was reported in the southern part of Garland County, The Sentinel-Record reported.

Forecasters predict that rain will last into today, but Cross said conditions will likely be dry Sunday and Monday.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

A worker ties ropes around part of a tree Friday to help remove it from the roof of a house in the 2800 block of Kellogg Acres Road in Pulaski County after storms hit Thursday afternoon. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/54cleanup/.

State Desk on 05/04/2019