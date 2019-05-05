2 more tornadoes confirmed in storm-hit central Arkansas

Weather forecasters raised the number of tornadoes that struck central Arkansas on Thursday to six, and they warned that more severe weather is possible in the coming week.

Meteorologist Dylan Cooper with the National Weather Service said two additional low-intensity tornadoes were confirmed Saturday. The count was four at the end of the day Friday.

EF0 or EF1 tornadoes Thursday toppled trees, overturned vehicles and cut power to thousands of customers across the state.

The first twister hit near Interstate 30 and Interstate 430 just after noon. Within an hour, five more had spun up: one near Gibson and two near Macon in Pulaski County, one near Otto in Faulkner County and one near Swifton in Jackson County.

The I-30 tornado was the only one rated EF1, indicating that it had wind speeds of up to 110 mph. The others were ranked EF0, with top wind speeds of 85 mph.

Cooper said Saturday that the National Weather Service was "wrapping up" its assessments of Thursday's storm, and it is possible but unlikely that more tornadoes will be confirmed.

Another strong storm system is heading for Arkansas and should arrive Wednesday or Thursday, Cooper said.

Though it was too early to know the intensity of that system, Cooper said, it appeared that central and southeast Arkansas could receive up to 7 inches of rain in the next seven days.

