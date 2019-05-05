Arkansans in Baseball

Minor league/independent

Position players

PLAYER COLLEGE/HOME POS AFFILIATION, LOCATION AVG. G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB

Michael Bernal Arkansas 2B AAA (no aff.), Mexico .370 11 22 6 5 2 0 0 0 0

Eric Cole Arkansas CF A Royals, Lexington, Ky. .235 25 102 10 24 4 2 1 14 4

Jonathan Davis UCA/Camden CF AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. .282 13 39 13 11 3 0 2 6 4

Craig Gentry% UA/Fort Smith RF AAA Rockies, Albuquerque, N.M. 538 3 13 3 7 1 0 0 1 1

Zach George ASU/Paragould OF High-A White Sox, Winston-Salem, N.C. .237 14 38 8 9 2 0 1 7 0

Grant Koch UA/Fayetteville C A Pirates, Greensboro, N.C. .254 19 67 9 17 5 0 1 8 1

Stuart Levy ASU/Benton C High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md. .237 11 38 3 9 4 0 0 4 1

Matt Reynolds Arkansas SS AAA Nationals, Fresno, Calif. .247 25 89 7 22 6 0 2 15 1

Chad Spanberger Arkansas 1B AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H. .180 25 89 7 16 7 0 2 12 2

Andy Wilkins Arkansas 1B AA Braves, Pearl, Miss. .174 23 69 5 12 2 0 1 6 0

Pitchers

PLAYER COLLEGE/HOME AFFILIATION, LOCATION W-L ERA G GS SV IP H BB SO

D.J. Baxendale UA/Jacksonville AAA Twins, Rochester, N.Y. 1-1 12.79 5 0 0 6.1 12 5 8

Gray Fenter W. Memphis A Orioles, Salisbury, Md. 1-1 2.04 4 3 0 17.2 15 7 27

Tyler Gray UCA/FS Southside A Royals, Lexington, Ky. 1-2 4.34 5 2 1 18.2 16 4 11

Zach Jackson Arkansas AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. 1-0 7.30 9 0 0 12.1 13 9 7

Blaine Knight UA/Bryant A Orioles, Salisbury, Md. 3-0 0.68 5 5 0 26.2 11 4 33

Kacey Murphy UA/Rogers Heritage A Tigers, Comstock Park, Mich. 1-1 4.91 4 4 0 18.1 19 10 13

Trevor Stephan* Arkansas AA Yankees, Trenton, N.J. 0-2 9.00 4 4 0 14.0 21 12 24

Ty Tice UCA/Prairie Grove AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H. 1-3 2.03 10 0 1 13.1 9 4 17

Hunter Wood# Rogers Heritage AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.. 0-0 9.00 1 0 0 2.0 1 1 1

Tyler Zuber ASU/White Hall High-A Royals, Wilmington, N.C. 1-2 2.03 9 0 5 13.1 8 5 17

Through Friday's games

*on injured list ^rehab assignment #called up to parent club +released %retired

