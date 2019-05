Arkansans in Baseball

MLB

POSITION PLAYERS

PLAYER CONNECTION POS TEAM

Brian Anderson Razorbacks 3B Miami

AVG. G AB R H HR RBI SB

.246 30 114 5 28 2 7 3

PLAYER CONNECTION POS TEAM

Andrew Benintendi Razorbacks OF Boston

AVG. G AB R H HR RBI SB

.278 30 115 15 32 3 16 3

PLAYER CONNECTION POS TEAM

Logan Forsythe Razorbacks 2B Texas

AVG. G AB R H HR RBI SB

.275 23 80 13 22 3 14 1

PLAYER CONNECTION POS TEAM

James McCann Razorbacks C CWS

AVG. G AB R H HR RBI SB

.373 17 67 11 25 3 8 2

PITCHERS

PITCHER CONNECTION TEAM

Jalen Beeks Hogs/Fayetteville Tampa Bay

W-L ERA G SV IP H BB SO

1-0 2.45 9 1 25.2 21 10 26

PITCHER CONNECTION TEAM

Blake Parker Hogs/Fayetteville Minnesota

W-L ERA G GS IP H BB SO

0-1 0.96 11 6 9.1 4 5 8

PITCHER CONNECTION TEAM

Ryne Stanek Razorbacks Tampa Bay

W-L ERA G GS IP H BB SO

0-1 2.81 13 8 16.0 13 4 14

INJURED LIST

PITCHERS

PITCHER CONNECTION TEAM

Drew Smyly Hogs/LR Central Texas

REASON Nerve tightness in left arm

Hunter Wood Rogers Heritage Tampa Bay

REASON Sore right shoulder

Japan (NPB)

PITCHERS

PITCHER CONNECTION TEAM

Mike Bolsinger Razorbacks Chiba Lotte

W-L ERA G GS IP H BB SO

1-2 4.78 5 5 26.1 27 13 16

Photo by AP/GAIL BURTON

Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) is batting .448 in his past seven games through Friday, scoring 6 runs with 3 RBI and 2 walks. McCann has an on-base percentage of .484 and a slugging percentage of .690 in that same stretch.