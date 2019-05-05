The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 4504 W. 27th St., residence, Christopher Ford, 1:15 a.m. April 21, 2019, property value unknown.

• 4717 W. 14th St., residence, Nichole Bennett, 9:21 a.m. April 21, 2019, property value unknown.

• 2400 Vancouver Dr., residence, Malcon Munoz, 10:07 a.m. April 22, 2019, cash totaling $360, property valued at $508.

• 8304 W. 41st St., residence, Johnny Moore, 12:30 p.m. April 24, 2019, cash totaling $4,000, property valued at $401.

• 5322 W. 32nd St., residence, Moheeb Alsiri, 8 p.m. April 26, 2019, cash totaling $1,900, property valued at $1,505.

72205

• 402 Thayer St., residence, Ophra Simmons, 2 p.m. April 22, 2019, property valued at $2,610.

• 5917 Chaucer Lane, residence, Rebecca Fischer, noon April 23, 2019, property valued at $4,000.

• 901 John Barrow Rd., business, Stromans, 2:46 a.m. April 25, 2019, property valued at $1,128.

• 306 Dryad Lane, residence, Jasmine Brown, 9 a.m. April 25, 2019, property valued at $580.

• 19 Warwick Rd., business, PD, 7:55 p.m. April 27, 2019, property valued at $100.

72206

• 5420 Blueberry Dr., residence, Fanicqua Blaylock, 11:30 a.m. April 27, 2019, property valued at $200.

72209

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Chatorian Dillard, 3 a.m. April 22, 2019, property value unknown.

• 5215 W. 65th St., business, KE, 7:20 a.m. April 25, 2019, property value unknown.

72211

• 11324 Kanis Rd., business, Hendrickson, midnight April 18, 2019, property valued at $5,300.

72212

• 1 Woodberry Court, residence, Lee Lee Doyle, noon April 20, 2019, property value unknown.

72223

• 12911 Cantrell Rd., business, Swank Hair Salon, 11 p.m. April 11, 2019, cash totaling $7,458, property value unknown.

72227

• 10000 Cantrell Rd., residence, Llc Pushka, 8 a.m. April 17, 2019, property valued at $3,300.

• 8101 Cantrell Rd., residence, Teresa Collins, 9:30 a.m. April 23, 2019, property valued at $2,677.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1424 N. Locust St., business, Superstop, 8:45 p.m. April 29, 2019, cash totaling $150, property valued at $20.

72116

• 5001 John F.Kennedy Blvd., business, T-Mobile, 4:46 a.m. April 23, 2019, property valued at $120.

• 4653 John F. Kennedy Blvd., business, Our House, 1:24 a.m. April 26, 2019, property valued at $250.

72117

• 4129 E. Broadway St., business, Lisa Colton, 5:20 p.m. April 22, 2019, cash totaling $846, property valued at $660.

• 1000 Fiber Optic Dr., business, EOS Trucking, 5:30 p.m. April 29, 2019, property valued at $2,000.

72118

• 3600 MacArthur Dr., business, Jagjeet Singh, 11:07 p.m. April 26, 2019, cash totaling $800, property value unknown.

