Crashes claim 4 lives; child's death reported

Four people died last week in vehicle crashes across Arkansas, and a child who was hurt in a late April collision later died of injuries, according to reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Joey Lee Williams, 55, of Hot Springs was killed Friday when he failed to stop his bicycle at a red light and was struck by a Dodge pickup at 5:40 a.m. at Arkansas 88 and Higdon Ferry Road in Hot Springs, according to a report.

Williams died at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs about 12 hours after the crash, officers reported. The pavement was dry and the sky was cloudy at the time of the crash, the report said.

Jimmy Russell Mitchell, 18, of Smackover died in a 4:30 p.m. crash in Smackover at Arkansas 7 and Arkansas 160 in Union County, a report said. Mitchell was attempting to cross Arkansas 7 when he pulled in front of another vehicle, the report said. The driver of the second vehicle was listed as injured.

The pavement was dry and the sky was clear at the time of the crash, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas]

Jerry Ming, 74, and Rose Ming, 68, from Marked Tree died Tuesday in a six-vehicle pile-up about 4 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Crittenden County near Marion, a report said. An 18-wheeler rear-ended the Mings' pickup, pushing it into another tractor-trailer before hitting three other vehicles, the report said.

Three people were injured and taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, the report said. Road conditions were reported as dry with clear skies.

A child, whose age was not released, died Thursday after being injured in a three-car crash Monday in White Hall on U.S. 270, a report said. Three other people were injured in the collisions.

An 18-wheeler rear-ended a vehicle that was waiting to turn into a private drive off U.S. 270 just after 5 p.m. Monday, causing the first vehicle to crash into a third vehicle, the report said. Two children were injured, the report said. It did not list which vehicles the children were in.

One of those children died at 9:44 a.m. Thursday at Arkansas Children's Hospital, the report said.

The pavement was dry and the sky was cloudy at the time of the crash, the report said.

Metro on 05/05/2019