Davis, Baez HRs lift Cubs; NL Central lead in sight

CUBS 6, CARDINALS 5

CHICAGO -- Taylor Davis got the comeback started with a grand slam in the fourth inning. Javier Baez finished it with a go-ahead home run in the eighth.

Just like that, the surging Cubs are in position to grab the NL Central lead.

Baez led off the eighth inning with a tiebreaking drive, and Chicago wiped out a four-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Saturday.

Baez drove a 2-2 pitch from John Brebbia (1-1) the opposite way to right for his 11th home run, sending the Cubs to their season-high sixth consecutive victory.

Davis hit a tying grand slam in the fourth against Michael Wacha for his first career home run, after Kyle Schwarber was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Brandon Kintzler (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth. Pedro Strop retired all three batters in the ninth for his fourth save in five chances as the Cubs cut St. Louis' lead in the NL Central to a half-game despite a shaky start by Yu Darvish. They're also eyeing a potential weekend sweep of their rivals.

Recalled from Class AAA Iowa three weeks ago, Davis became the first Cubs player to hit a grand slam for his first career home run since pitcher Kevin Tapani at Atlanta on July 20, 1998. He came into the game with five hits in 23 at-bats since debuting with Chicago in 2017.

"It was a really, really fun feeling hearing Wrigley Field react like that," Davis said.

Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt had no regrets about walking Schwarber with runners on second and third to get to Davis.

"Schwarber is a guy who can do damage," he said. "We got a guy who hits the ball on the ground, we got a great chance at a double play to get out of it. We know they're probably going to hit for Darvish, we take our shot with probably [Jason] Heyward at that point in time. He got a pitch and put a swing on it and it was a big swing."

BRAVES 9, MARLINS 2 Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam, Ronald Acuna Jr. tied a career best with four hits and Atlanta topped host Miami.

NATIONALS 10, PHILLIES 8 Kurt Suzuki and Victor Robles hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning to rally visiting Washington to a victory over Philadelphia.

BREWERS 4, METS 3 (18) Ryan Braun's walk-off hit in the bottom of the 18th lifted host Milwaukee over New York and Miller Park had a new record for innings played.

REDS 9, GIANTS 2 Nick Senzel hit his first major league home run two innings after being robbed of one by center fielder Kevin Pillar, and Cincinnati beat visiting San Francisco.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 2 Luke Weaver pitched seven strong innings, Nick Ahmed and Carson Kelly hit back-to-back home runs and Arizona beat host Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 7, YANKEES 3 Jake Odorizzi kept up his impressive run, pitching two-hit ball over six shutout innings and leading Minnesota past host New York.

ROYALS 15, TIGERS 3 Alex Gordon homered as part of a four-run first inning, and visiting Kansas City routed Detroit.

INDIANS 5, MARINERS 4 Carlos Santana hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and host Cleveland rallied past Seattle for the Mariners' sixth consecutive loss.

ORIOLES 3, RAYS 0 Dylan Bundy took a two-hitter into the eighth inning, Dwight Smith Jr. homered and host Baltimore beat Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 15, WHITE SOX 2 Visiting Boston strung together 10 consecutive hits against left-hander Manny Banuelos -- one hit shy of the major league record -- in a rout of Chicago.

ASTROS 14, ANGELS 2 Alex Bregman hit two of Houston's five home runs, helping rout Los Angeles at Monterrey, Mexico.

RANGERS 8, BLUE JAYS 5 Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a bases-loaded triple during a four-run second inning and drove in a career-high four, lifting host Texas over Toronto.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 6, ATHLETICS 4 Kevin Newman hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the seventh inning and Pittsburgh rallied past visiting Oakland.

Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 2

Washington 10, Philadelphia 8

Milwaukee 4, NY Mets 3, 18 innings

Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 2

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

LA Dodgers at San Diego, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 7, NY Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

Kansas City 15, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 14, LA Angels 2 (at Monterrey)

Texas 8, Toronto 5

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Sports on 05/05/2019