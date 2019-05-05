Disqualification rains on Derby's parade

HOT SPRINGS -- It was a great crowd, especially considering the only Derby on Saturday was 582 miles away in Louisville, Ky., but the Oaklawn Park patrons were treated to a 12-race live card and simulcasting of the Churchill Downs races, including the Kentucky Derby.

And it was one of the most controversial Kentucky Derbies in history as Maximum Security was taken down as the winner, and Country House -- third in the Arkansas Derby -- was given the win.

Maximum Security did appear to almost clip heels with No. 1 War of Will but didn't touch Country House, who appeared to lunge out on his own. His connections filed an objection, and after a more than 20-minute review, the stewards took a horse out of the winner's circle for the first time in Derby history.

There was no controversy at Oaklawn, where mint juleps and margaritas flowed, and the Clydesdale horses were featured.

Families, friends, handicappers, people with dates and some searching for one were in their familiar places in Oaklawn, and the atmosphere was festive. It was closing day for a meet that was challenged by rain, but not ice

On Monday, a $100 million construction project begins to expand the casino and add a hotel. It will not affect current casino gambling.

Some of the talk around Oaklawn had been about Omaha Beach being scratched. He won the Arkansas Derby and was immediately adopted as the state's horse for the Run for the Roses.

Country House didn't seem to be on anyone's mind.

As the race drew near, there was the usual excitement for the biggest race of the year. The race is billed as the fastest two minutes in sports, but it occurs on the longest day as Churchill stretches its 13-race card over nearly 11 hours.

One big difference Saturday was those at Churchill ended up getting wet, but Oaklawn's gray skies gave way to sunshine.

The Churchill track was wet all day, but it was running true with speed holding up. Then a storm with hard rain came through just before the big race and lasted about 15 minutes.

On the biggest stage, the weather and track were not a factor for what appeared to be a heartwarming story and a shot in the arm for thoroughbred breeding. As it turned out, it wasn't.

Maximum Security was a $5,000 purchase and could have been claimed in December after his first race for $16,000. After breaking his maiden by more than 9 lengths and winning the Florida Derby by more than 3, he coasted into the Kentucky Derby as the winner of all four of his races by a total of more than 39 lengths.

Jason Servis, whose brother John trained Arkansas and Kentucky derbies winner Smarty Jones 15 years ago, stuck with the same strategy as Maximum Security bolted from the starting gate and established himself as the leader.

That was something he had to do in a field with plenty of speed, but only one could be the lead pony and not worry about having mud kicked in his face, and jockey Luis Saez held off all comers to remain in front.

He did veer out slightly on the final turn for home, but it did not affect Country House. No horse could beat Maximum Security on Saturday, but the stewards did.

The horse he might have interfered with didn't file an objection. Country House did and returned $132.40 for a two-dollar win bet, the second biggest payoff in Kentucky Derby history. That's what became the story line of what should have been a great saga.

