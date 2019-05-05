Favorite Hoonani Road survives Breeders' test

HOT SPRINGS -- Hoonani Road remained perfect at Oaklawn Park.

Owner Jerry Caroom's 4-5 favorite had to work every step of the way but battled past two others late to win the $200,000 1-mile-and-1/16th Arkansas Breeders' Championship for Arkansas-bred horses three years old and up in 1:48.82 before an estimated crowd of 22,000 at Oaklawn Park on Saturday, the final day of the 2019 season.

Hoonani Road had to overcome longshot Bandit Point, who led by a head with 5o yards left. But under the urging of jockey Channing Hill, Hoonani Road accelerated late. K J's Nobility passed Bandit Point near the wire to finish second.

Hill said he was confident Hoonani Road would overcome anything the field had to offer, though Bandit Point did gather his attention.

"[Bandit Point] ran a heck of a race," Hill said. "I took a look at him, but our colt is such a professional. He just put his head back down and galloped along. He proved he wouldn't stop running."

"I had confidence in Channing, confidence in the horse," Caroom said.

Kelsi Harr, who rode the 69-1 Bandit Point, said she thought for a moment her horse would win.

"I looked over and I saw Hoonani Road and I thought, 'Man, we finally got him,' but that's a nice horse," Harr said. "You can't take anything away from him."

K J's Nobility finished half a length behind Hoonani Road and a neck in front of Bandit Point. Glacken's Ghost finished fourth, three lengths behind the winner.

Hoonani Road, a four-year-old son of Jonesboro and trained by Wayne Catalano, has won all seven of his career starts at Oaklawn. He won three of those starts last season and started the Arkansas Breeders' undefeated in three races this season, including a win in the $100,000 6-furlong Nodouble Breeders' Stakes on March 23.

Caroom said Hoonani Road's start from the far outside gate in the field of 12 had him concerned for days before the race, but he said Catalano and Hill told him not to worry. It was clear from the start that the post position played no role. Hoonani Road was near the rail by the first turn and among the leaders flanked behind the early pace set by three-year-old Tapit Star.

"I was really worried about it, but they kept telling me I shouldn't be," Caroom said. "I'm glad they were right. Channing knows the horse well enough to know what he can do."

"It helps that he's as big as he is, and has enough speed and talent that the post position really wasn't a problem for him," Hill said.

Tapit Star led the field through an opening quarter-mile in 22.82 and at the half in 46.69, but gave in shortly thereafter. He was ridden easily through the wire last by jockey Walter De La Cruz.

Tapit Star won Oaklawn's $100,000 6-furlong Rainbow Stakes for three-year-old horses on April 20.

"He's had a tough meet," Tapit Star's trainer Burl McBride said. "We've asked a lot of this horse. When the jock saw he was beat, he didn't punish him. We're disappointed, but next year he'll be a hundred pounds heavier, and he'll be smarter, and so will I."

