Harden scores 41 points; Rockets cut series deficit

HOUSTON -- James Harden made a big three-pointer in overtime and scored 41 points, and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Golden State Warriors 126-121 on Saturday night to cut the deficit in the Western Conference semifinals to 2-1.

A layup by P.J. Tucker put Houston up by three with about two minutes left, and the Warriors missed shots on their next two possessions. That set up the three-pointer by Harden with 49 seconds left that made it 124-118.

Kevin Durant made three free throws after that, but Harden added a layup to stretch the lead. Stephen Curry, who dislocated a finger in Game 2, missed a wide-open layup and Harden grabbed the rebound to secure Houston's victory.

The Rockets withstood a 46-point performance from Durant and a late surge by the Warriors to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Monday night in Houston.

Harden led the team despite recovering from injuries to both eyes he suffered in Game 2 when he was hit in the face by Draymond Green. He was feeling better on Saturday, but both eyes remained bloody red in spots.

"That's James. That's what he does," Houston Coach Mike D'Antoni said.

Eric Gordon added a playoff career-high 30 points with a playoff-best seven three-pointers for Houston.

"We got outplayed. I thought Houston played really well. They deserved to win," Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said.

Curry finished with 17 points on 7-for-23 shooting after missing two layups in overtime. Green added 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors.

Houston was clinging to a one-point lead when Iguodala's three-pointer put Golden State up 112-110 with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth. Harden made two free throws a few seconds after that to tie it, and Durant missed a jump shot on the other end to give Houston a chance to win it in regulation.

Chris Paul was in the lane when Klay Thompson forced a jump ball. Harden got the ball but didn't have time to get a shot off before the buzzer to send it to overtime.

A dunk by Durant cut Houston's lead to one midway through the fourth quarter, but Austin Rivers hit a three-pointer for Houston soon after that to leave the Rockets up 108-104.

The Warriors regained the lead with about 31/2 minutes to go after five consecutive points by Thompson made it 109-108. But Paul put Houston back on top with two free throws soon after that.

The Warriors used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to take a 94-93 lead with about 10 minutes remaining. Durant was unstoppable in that stretch, scoring all 10 of Golden State's points to start the fourth.

Tucker, Houston's defensive stopper who had been on the bench with four fouls, re-entered the game to try and help slow Durant down.

Durant cooled off after that, but Iguodala and Thompson both made three-pointers soon after that and the Warriors remained up by a point with about eight minutes left in the fourth.

GOLDEN STATE (121)

Iguodala 6-9 1-2 16, Durant 14-31 12-12 46, D.Green 6-10 6-8 19, Curry 7-23 1-3 17, Thompson 6-16 2-2 16, McKinnie 1-3 0-0 2, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 42-95 23-29 121.

HOUSTON (126)

Gordon 11-20 1-2 30, Tucker 3-9 1-1 7, Capela 6-9 1-4 13, Paul 4-8 5-6 14, Harden 14-32 8-8 41, Nene 1-1 1-3 3, Rivers 3-6 0-0 8, Shumpert 3-5 1-2 10, G.Green 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 45-93 18-26 126.

Golden State 26 23 35 28 9 -- 121

Houston 25 33 33 21 14 -- 126

3-Point Goals--Golden State 14-33 (Durant 6-10, Iguodala 3-4, Thompson 2-6, Curry 2-9, D.Green 1-2, McKinnie 0-2), Houston 18-42 (Gordon 7-14, Harden 5-13, Shumpert 3-5, Rivers 2-4, Paul 1-4, G.Green 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Golden State 35 (D.Green 11), Houston 55 (Tucker 12). Assists--Golden State 27 (D.Green 10), Houston 20 (Paul 7). Total Fouls--Golden State 22, Houston 24. Attendance--18,169 (18,500).

FRIDAY'S LATE GAME

TRAIL BLAZERS 140, NUGGETS 137, 4OT

PORTLAND, Ore. -- CJ McCollum matched his career playoff high with 41 points, Rodney Hood hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 18.6 seconds left in the NBA postseason record-tying fourth overtime and Portland beat Denver to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

It was the second quadruple-overtime playoff game in NBA history, joining a 1953 game between the Boston Celtics and the Syracuse Nationals.

Damian Lillard added 28 points for Portland, which stretched its winning streak at home to 12 games dating back to the regular season. Hood came off the bench to score seven points in the final OT and help the Blazers remain unbeaten at home this postseason.

Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists, but missed a crucial free throw with 5.6 seconds to go. Jamal Murray had a playoff-high 34 points.

DENVER (137)

Craig 2-8 0-0 4, Millsap 8-13 0-2 17, Jokic 13-25 3-5 33, Murray 14-32 2-2 34, Harris 6-12 0-0 13, Plumlee 0-1 3-3 3, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Barton 8-18 3-4 22, Beasley 3-6 3-4 11. Totals 54-119 14-20 137.

PORTLAND (140)

Harkless 6-14 2-3 15, Aminu 2-9 2-2 6, Kanter 8-16 1-1 18, Lillard 10-24 6-6 28, McCollum 16-39 5-6 41, Collins 3-7 1-1 8, Curry 1-6 2-2 5, Hood 6-8 5-7 19, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 52-124 24-28 140.

Denver 17 30 29 26 7 9 11 8 -- 137

Portland 23 25 33 21 7 9 11 11 -- 140

3-Point Goals--Denver 15-42 (Jokic 4-7, Murray 4-12, Barton 3-7, Beasley 2-5, Millsap 1-2, Harris 1-4, Morris 0-1, Plumlee 0-1, Craig 0-3), Portland 12-42 (McCollum 4-11, Hood 2-3, Lillard 2-9, Kanter 1-1, Collins 1-3, Curry 1-5, Harkless 1-5, Aminu 0-5). Fouled Out--Harris. Rebounds--Denver 66 (Jokic 18), Portland 62 (Kanter 15). Assists--Denver 28 (Jokic 14), Portland 23 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls--Denver 27, Portland 24. Attendance--20,193 (19,393).

NBA playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALs

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Friday's games

Milwaukee 123, Boston 116

Portland 140, Denver 137, 4OT

Saturday's games

Houston 126, Golden State 121, OT

Golden State leads series 2-1

Today's games

All times Central

Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia leads series 2-1

Denver at Portland, 6 p.m.

Portland leads series 2-1

Monday's games

Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee leads series 2-1

Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

x-Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

