Hogs, 'Cats set for twin bill

Arkansas and Kentucky will play a doubleheader today beginning at noon Central.

Saturday's game between the No. 6 Razorbacks and Wildcats was postponed because of a high threat of rain in Lexington, Ky. The teams went through pregame warmups, but the head coaches met about 25 minutes before the scheduled 1 p.m. Central start and opted not to play the game.

There was an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Lexington, according to the National Weather Service. The storms were expected to last into the overnight hours.

Today's forecast is clear in the afternoon hours with a high of 67 degrees.

Both Sunday games will be seven innings, in accordance with SEC rules that dictate game lengths for the final day of a scheduled series. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Both teams are expected to keep the same pitching rotation. Arkansas was scheduled to throw freshman left hander Patrick Wicklander (4-1, 4.14 ERA) against Kentucky junior left hander Zack Thompson (4-1, 1.88 ERA) in today's first game.

Neither team has announced a starter for the final game of the series, although the Razorbacks are expected to throw freshman right hander Connor Noland (2-2, 3.96 ERA). Noland has thrown 141/3 innings without an earned run while pitching in the series finale the past two weeks against Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Arkansas defeated Kentucky 5-2 in the series opener Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park. The Razorbacks (36-11, 16-6 SEC) maintained a two-game lead in the SEC West and are tied with Vanderbilt atop the league standings with eight conference games remaining.

Kentucky (22-23, 5-17) is tied with South Carolina and Alabama for the worst conference record in the SEC.

This is the third consecutive series between Arkansas and Kentucky that has had a doubleheader. The teams split a seven-inning doubleheader in Lexington three years ago, and the Razorbacks won two nine-inning games during a series sweep last season in Fayetteville.

