Injury helps UA land preferred walk-on

Receiver Brett Nabors didn't have to think hard about accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Arkansas.

Nabors, 6-2, 185 pounds, 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy had scholarship offers from Valparaiso and Tennessee-Martin. He received an offer from Rutgers in May of last year, but the Scarlet Knights backed off later after he tore his hamstring in July.

"I was out like six to eight weeks before our first game," Nabors said. "It was tough because I missed our summer workouts."

Prior to his injury, several other schools were also showing interest. It wasn't until midseason that he got back to being 100%.

"It was hard readjusting throughout the season," Nabors said. "It was a major setback. All that time the coaches were talking to me, and they all kind of disappeared. Just a lot of negatives went into to that. It took me a while to adjust to the that and get back to where I was."

Nabors, who recorded 20 receptions for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns as a senior, helped the Lions to a 14-0 record and the Division II Class AA state title.

He has plenty of ties to the state, with his father Tommy being originally from Piggott and other family members still in the area.

"They were huge Razorback fans," Nabors said. "My grandfather could barely watch the games back then. If anything would go wrong it would ruin his day. He was die-hard. My great aunt still lives up there, and she still watches every single game."

His father was beside himself with joy concerning his son's decision to be a Razorback.

"It excited him so much," Nabors said. "He was so close with my grandfather. They would always watch Arkansas games, so it was like a dream come true for him."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rated Nabors a three-star prospect prior to his injury.

"Brett is a good hands receiver," Lemming said. "He runs precise routes and knows how to get open."

His Coach Ingle Martin and Razorback receivers coach Justin Stepp were teammates at Furman. Martin alerted Stepp of Nabors, and the preferred walk-on offer was extended.

"We started talking, and I could just tell he's a genuine guy," Nabors said of Stepp. "I've talked to a lot of football coaches. He really wanted me to think about it and talk to my family. He wanted me to come up and meet me, and I just felt like it was the right place to be."

Nabors made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in March, and he knew then that he wanted to be a Hog.

"I felt like I was at home," Nabors said. "The place was great. The facilities were amazing. All the coaches were wonderful."

His one-on-one meeting with Coach Chad Morris impressed him.

"Everything he told me about the plan for Arkansas, it was just prefect," said Nabors, who plans to report to Fayetteville for the first summer session. "It just seems like a really good thing going on with a lot of people behind it. Especially the fans. The fans are amazing."

