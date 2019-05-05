Long rain delay doesn't slow Travelers

AMARILLO, Texas -- A 71-minute rain delay caused the Arkansas Travelers and Amarillo Sod Poodles to play deep into the night on Saturday, but the Travelers came away with a 7-4 victory.

The Travelers led 6-1 when the game was interupted by heavy rains at Hodgetown Park before Amarillo could bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dom Thompson-Williams, who was ejected in the eighth inning by home plate umpire Brian Walsh, belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning and drove in another run with a single in the sixth to spark the Travelers' bats.

Starter Anthony Misiewicz held the Sod Poodles to seven hits and one run through five innings. He struck out two and walked one, but did not come back to the mound after the rain delay.

Amarillo led 1-0 until the Travelers struck for four runs in the top of the fifth off Scholtens. Aaron Knapp started the rally with a single to right. Joe DeCarlo singled to right and Donnie Walton tied the game with a single to left.

Thompson-Williams sent the next pitch over the left-field wall for a 4-1 Travelers lead.

Arkansas added two runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by DeCarlo and on Thompson-Williams' single.

After the delay, the Travs added a run when Nick Zammarelli doubled and scored on Jordan Cowan's single.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

AT AMARILLO SOD POODLES

WHEN 1:05 p.m. Central

WHERE Hodgetown Stadium, Amarillo, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Darren McCaughan (2-1, 2.70); Poodles: RHP Lake Bachar (0-1, 3.38)

SHORT HOPS Coming into Saturday’s action, Travelers right-hander Ricardo Sanchez leads the Texas League in wins (4) and in innings pitched (36.0). He is fourth in the league in ERA (1.75) and has not given up a home run.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Amarillo, 1:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY Tulsa (DH), 5:10 p.m.

SATURDAY Tulsa, 6:10 p.m.

Sports on 05/05/2019