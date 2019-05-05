LR Rangers looking to build on solid finish of last season

The Little Rock Rangers enjoyed their best season in their three-year history in 2018.

The Rangers, who finished second in the Heartland Conference with a 7-3-0 record and 21 points, played in the National Premier Soccer League quarterfinals last season, losing at Miami FC 2 on July 21.

At a glance 2019 Rangers schedule All times Central DATE OPPONENT TIME May 5 at Tulsa Athletic* 2 p.m. May 8 NTX Rayados^ 7 p.m. May 12 Ozark FC* 5 p.m. May 18 at Demize NPSL* 7:30 p.m. May 23 at Club Atletico St. Louis* 7 p.m. June 1 at Ozark FC* 7:30 p.m. June 8 Tulsa Athletic* 7 p.m. June 15 Club Atletico St. Louis* 7 p.m. June 19 at FC Wichita* 7 p.m. June 29 FC Wichita* 7 p.m. July 6 Demize NPSL* 7 p.m. *Heartland Conference match ^Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (at Episcopal Collegiate, Little Rock)

Little Rock will open the Heartland Conference regular season at 2 p.m. today at Tulsa Athletic.

Coach Will Montgomery said that this year's Rangers' team is determined to return to the NPSL playoffs.

"We're really competing hard to get back to that stage," Montgomery said. "It was very exciting for the club. Once you get a taste of it, you want to keep doing it."

While the on-field play is important for Montgomery, he hasn't lost sight of the support from Little Rock and central Arkansas over the past three seasons and, in particular, last summer.

When the Rangers were preparing to play at Miami FC, they did not have enough money for the trip. Then, Rangers owner Jonathan Wardlaw started a GoFundMe account for the team's expenses to Miami, which was $20,000, on July 18. The next day, the Rangers had more than $20,000 and were able to go to Miami.

"You really appreciate it," Montgomery said. "I was ecstatic to see the support."

Montgomery recalled when the Rangers drew just 200 fans to a match in their first season in 2016, then had a crowd of more than 2,000 for a match against Tulsa last season.

"It really motivated us," Montgomery said. "We want to keep working hard for our supporters."

The Rangers' first home match in the Heartland Conference is May 12 against Ozark FC at 5 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. But before the Rangers' match against Ozark FC, they'll play a first-round match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock against the NTX Rayados. Match time for the U.S. Open Cup is 7 p.m.

Key returners for the Rangers include forward Alex Guadron, midfielder Ulises Caba Cordova and goalkeeper Dylan Perdue.

Also, the team's new additions include midfielder Hayden Tucker and forward Ryan Blair.

The Rangers went 2-0-1 during the preseason, with victories over Tyler FC (3-0) and Boca FC (4-0) and a 1-1 tie against Bugeaters FC.

Montgomery was pleased with how the Rangers looked in their three tune-up matches.

"I think we looked strong," Montgomery said. "We're looking forward to the season."

A year ago, the Rangers faced Tulsa Athletic in their season opener. Tulsa won 6-1 as the Rangers started the season 1-3.

But with the team's finish last season and an improved roster this season, Montgomery is confident the Rangers are in a better position today against Tulsa.

"In the first game, I didn't have as many players," Montgomery said. "But this year, we're more prepared and organized. They'll come out and compete well."

