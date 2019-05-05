New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his left knee. Paxton, who has a 3-2 record with a 3.11 ERA, has been the Yankees’ best starting pitcher so far this season.

YANKEES

Paxton on IL with sore knee

NEW YORK -- Just as the Yankees get one big piece back from the injured list, another is added.

James Paxton was placed on the 10-day IL before Saturday's game with inflammation in the left knee. Before the game, the Yankees also activated third baseman Miguel Andujar, who had been on the IL since April 1 with a partially torn labrum.

The lefty had left his start Friday night early with a sore knee and had an MRI on Saturday morning.

"He's a little sore today. No swelling in there, so that's a good thing," Yankee Manager Aaron Boone said before the MRI results had been read by a doctor. "We'll just wait on the result of it."

Paxton had been the Yankees best starter to date. He was 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.195 WHIP. Acquired from the Mariners this winter, Paxton came with great potential and some risk. The 30-year-old has a long history of injuries issues. To date, however, knee problems were not one.

REDS

All-Star OF Kemp released

CINCINNATI -- The Reds have released injured outfielder Matt Kemp just over four months after acquiring the 2018 All-Star from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cincinnati announced the move Saturday.

Kemp hit .200 with 1 home run and 5 RBI before Cincinnati placed him on the injured list April 23 with a broken left rib. Kemp was injured colliding with an outfield wall in San Diego.

The 34-year-old was among four players acquired from Los Angeles in a seven-player trade in December along with outfielder Yasiel Puig, infielder Kyle Farmer and left-hander Alex Wood. Kemp is in the final season of a $160 million, eight-year contract.

CARDINALS

Gregerson activated from IL

CHICAGO -- The St. Louis Cardinals have activated veteran reliever Luke Gregerson from the 10-day injured list after he missed the first five weeks because of a right shoulder impingement.

The 34-year-old right-hander has not pitched in a major league game since July 25. He missed the start of last season because of a hamstring injury and struggled through 17 appearances, posting a 7.11 ERA, before being shut down because of the shoulder problem.

The Cardinals signed Gregerson to a two-year contract in December 2017 to be their closer. He saved 31 games for Houston in 2015 and 15 more in 2016.

PIRATES

Taillon on IL with strained elbow

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates ace Jameson Taillon will be shut down for at least a month because of a strained right elbow.

The team placed Taillon on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he complained of lingering pain following a victory over Texas on Wednesday. Taillon is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA in 7 starts.

The 27-year-old said he's been dealing with discomfort in the right elbow -- which underwent reconstructive surgery in 2014 -- for much of the season but that the pain usually dissipates between starts. When it lingered on Friday, nearly 48 hours after facing the Rangers, he went to the team. The ligament repaired during his Tommy John surgery remains intact, but he will get a second opinion early this week.

Taillon is the second Pittsburgh starter to hit the injured list in the last week. Chris Archer is dealing with inflammation in his right thumb.

The Pirates called up reliever Tyler Lyons on Saturday. Lyons went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 relief appearances with Class AAA Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh also activated middle infielder Kevin Newman (right middle finger laceration) off the injured list and sent utility player Pablo Reyes to Indianapolis.

Sports on 05/05/2019