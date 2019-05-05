Pet of the Week

Bessie and her kittens were rescued from an unsafe situation. The kittens are about 2 weeks old and include a black boy and girl, and a gray boy. With lots of handling and an attentive mother we expect these kittens to grow up to be real "people cats" and loving companions. Bessie's kittens will be available for adoption as soon as they are old enough to be spayed and neutered.

Featured Felines

Buddy is a large male cat with the playful personality of a kitten. He spends his days following his foster mother around the house, providing "support and encouragement" as she works. Buddy loves to be cradled, even carried around or rocked. He likes to be up high, taking naps and watching out windows from atop his favorite cat trees. He would be great in a home with children and/or other young cats.

Matt is a former colony cat. After he was trapped and neutered, he showed his gentle side. He is big tabby, about 9 years old, and is learning to enjoy the good life indoors. He would do well in a quiet home with another cat or two for company.

Furry aka PegLeg is a handsome charcoal gray boy, about 7 years old that was rescued from the streets. One of his back legs is footless, but he doesn't let that slow him down, and is the first to get to the food bowl. He also has no trouble climbing up onto his favorite chair for a nap. Furry is not a lap cat but he loves sitting next to his person and getting head scratches.

Bessie's kittens and friends can be adopted through FuRR. More information is available at (501) 661-0956 and www.teamfurr.org.

Metro on 05/05/2019