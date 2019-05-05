Shut out at the OK corral

SWEETWATER, Okla. -- If only I had one more day to hunt.

If only I hadn't left my fan decoy in Arkansas.

If only we'd gotten to the field an hour earlier, I probably would have bagged maybe the biggest, definitely the toughest gobbler of my turkey hunting career.

If only, if only.

And if I had, I would regret it.

The occasion was a semi-annual turkey hunt in western Oklahoma with Glenn Clark of Vilonia, a representative for H&G Marketing and a friend for decades. We've hunted western Oklahoma five times since 2010.

On the eve of our last day of hunting, Clark said, "Every time we do this, I get so pumped when I book the hunt. Then, as it gets closer, I think, 'Why am I doing this? I'm too busy.'

"And then we get out here, and I'm like, 'I am having so much fun! Why don't we do this more often?' "

I laughed and said, "It's the same exact way with me!"

With plastic cups containing Droptine Apple Persimmon Moonshine, we toasted our last attempt at what seemed to be the last gobbler in Roger Mills County.

When we arrived last Sunday, our outfitter showed us his leased properties, but he warned us that hunting has been very tough because of precipitously low turkey numbers.

I've hunted this area since 1999, when I killed my first turkey during a fall hunt. I have photos from that trip showing fields loaded with 125-150 turkeys. They were everywhere, but then people like me put the word out, and western Oklahoma became a national turkey hunting hotspot.

It's not like that anymore. I tagged out in my first three hunts with Clark. I killed the only mature gobbler I saw on our last outing in 2016.

During our pre-hunt tour, we saw one hen about 500 yards away through binoculars, and we saw three more hens fly to a roost at sunset.

The temperature was about 50 degrees at dawn Monday. It was very windy with a threat of rain. As we descended into the creek bottom, Clark asked whether I had an owl call. He'd scarcely uttered the words when a real owl hooted in a tree above us. Silence ensued.

"That's not a good sign," I said. "If a real owl can't provoke a gobble, there's probably not a gobbler around."

Clark set up on a big sandy dusting area that contained a lot of scratch marks and even a few turkey droppings.

"Something will show up here eventually," I said. "This is probably your best shot."

Making my way to the other side of the bottom, I eased through a rough area of tall grass, cedar trees and sagebrush. My heart stopped when, about 15 yards in front of me, a dove burst out of the grass amid a frantic thump of wingbeats. Right behind it, a bobcat shot skyward with an outstretched paw.

"The things a hunter sees that nobody else will ever see!" I marveled.

I waited motionless. About three minutes later, the grass parted about 6 feet in front of me. The bobcat registered surprise, then puzzlement, then alarm in the two seconds it took to process the sudden appearance of his camouflaged interloper.

It was gone in a blink.

We left at noon. Two hens and a Jake visited the dusting site, and Clark let the Jake walk.

In the evening at another property, a big gobbler eluded Clark by walking on the wrong side of a shinnery oak mott as it left a field.

"He'll go back to that field tomorrow evening," I said. "If you get in front of the shinnery, it won't matter which way he goes. He'll have to pass you first."

I was not familiar with the farm's configuration, but I knew Clark was hunting near a gas well that he said was on the opposite side of the farm "catty corner" from where I hunted.

The wind and rain ebbed about 3 p.m., and calling conditions were much better. Nothing was happening on my end, so I was ready to search for a bird.

I texted Clark: "Are you up there with some loud machinery running?"

"I can hear something, but it's a ways off," Clark replied.

The din came from a gas well about a half mile up the hill from my spot. If Clark couldn't hear it, he must be on the far side of the farm. I had that whole side of the farm to myself.

I forgot that Clark has diminished hearing. Humming machinery would not register with him, nor would he hear a turkey gobbling in a nearby field.

But I did.

As I crept through the rough shinnery/sage/cedar country between my original setup and the gas well, faint gobbles grew increasingly clearer. About 100 yards in front of me was a ridge with some bushes on top. The gobbler raised cain on the other side. There had to be a field over that ridge.

I belly-crawled through stickers and sand burrs for a peek over the crest. Indeed, a massive gobbler strutted and bellowed at the far side of a big field.

Then I glanced to my left. Up the hill, beside the gas well, was Clark's truck. Neither of us was where I thought we were.

"Is that bird coming to you?" I texted.

"No," Clark replied. "I haven't heard him in a while."

That puzzled me. The tom was gobbling up a storm, and Clark had to be closer to him than I was.

"Is that your bird strutting in the field?" I texted.

"I can't see the field," Clark replied. "Must be. Do your magic!"

I cutt and cackled. I interrupted gobbles. I even gobbled with a box call. My fighting purr usually closes the deal with reluctant gobblers. I did it twice, but the gobbler just strutted around in circles while hens darted all around him.

Finally, he pulled in his feathers and followed his hens out of the field.

"He'd have come to a fan decoy," I said afterward. "I can't believe I left it at home."

"There were really fresh tracks in the sand," Clark said. "His spurs left little pin pricks in the sand, kind of like a buck's dew claws. I think I got there about 30 minutes too late."

"We've got him pinpointed," I said. "If we had one more day, we get him."

"We'd get back home really late, but we could do it," Clark said.

"Knowing we've got him is good enough for me," I said. "As scarce as turkeys are right now, he's doing exactly what he needs to be doing, making lots of little baby turkeys.

"Let's come back when they've got birds to spare."

Sports on 05/05/2019