Arkansas man gets 36 years for child porn

BENTONVILLE -- A Lowell man was sentenced to 36 years today in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Gary Gambill, 71, pleaded guilty Monday to 10 counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. He was charged with 20 counts, but 10 were dropped under a plea agreement.

Gambill was arrested May 24, 2018. His arrest came after the FBI River Valley Child Exploitation Task Force was contacted by another FBI office who said a Virginia man had admitted to trading child pornography online, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Authorities seized the Virginia man's computers and other electronic devices, according to court documents. A forensic analysis revealed conversations between the Virginia man and another person, according to the affidavit. The conversations concerned overt sexual references concerning young girls, according to the affidavit.

Authorities identified Gambill as the other person, according to the affidavit.

Police found child pornography on Gambill's computer and storage devices, according to the affidavit.

Gambill admitted to viewing child pornography since 2011, the affidavit states. He admitted to sharing child pornography with 12 other people, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted sentenced him to 36 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for seven years after his release from prison.

He will be required to register as a sex offender.

Gambill must pay $1,420 in court associated costs.