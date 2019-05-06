Arkansas Senate, House leaders to address Political Animals Club in Little Rock

FILE — Senate President Jim Hendren, left, speaks at a forum with House Speaker Matthew Shepherd in Little Rock, Ark., at a forum hosted by The Associated Press and the Arkansas Press Association previewing this year's legislative session on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

State Senate President Pro Tem Jim Hendren and State House Speaker Matthew Shepherd will review the 92nd Arkansas General Assembly at a gathering of the Political Animals Club on May 15.

Hendren, 55, represents part of Benton and Washington counties in Northwest Arkansas. He used to be in the Arkansas House of Representatives. Shepherd, 43, represents part of Union County in south Arkansas. He is in his fifth term in the Arkansas House and serving his second term as Speaker of the House. They are Republicans.

The Political Animals Club meeting is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion, 1800 Center St., Little Rock. The gate will open by 11:15 a.m.

Lunch will be served. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. The charge is $26 per person. Pre-payment is required. Cancellations will not be accepted after Thursday.

Reservations are available at https://conta.cc/2PNAygRCQ.

The Political Animals Club, founded by Skip Rutherford in 1983, is a regular gathering of people with an interest in Arkansas politics. Additional information is available at (501) 258-1202.