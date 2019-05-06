Little Rock man accused of shooting, critically injuring sibling after argument over money

A shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument over money critically injured a person Sunday evening in Little Rock, leading to the arrest of the victim's brother, authorities said.

Little Rock police arrested George David Williams, 60, of Little Rock. He is accused of shooting his sibling in the head just after 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Maryland Avenue.

Williams was charged Monday with first-degree domestic battery, a felony carrying up to a 20-year prison term.

According to a police report, Williams had gotten into a fight with the victim over money. The report said another sibling tried to break up the fight before Williams fired a handgun, striking his brother in the head.

The victim was listed in critical condition at the time of the report.

Williams remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday morning with bond not yet set. Records didn’t list an attorney to comment on his behalf.

A court date is set for later this month.