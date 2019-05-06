Deceased inmate was lone suspect in 3 Northwest Arkansas homicides, prosecutor says

A review of Fort Smith Police Department investigative files showed that a deceased Sebastian County inmate was the sole suspect in three homicides.

Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue said in a news release that forensic and direct evidence showed that Lewis Coleman Shores, 19, was the only suspect in the deaths of Jimmy Grubb, 81, and Norma Grubb, 79, both of Fort Smith.

Shores’ mother, Angela, 43, is also believed to have been killed by her son.

Shores was never officially charged in the deaths.

“The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney had been working with the Fort Smith Police Department in the ongoing investigation of these three homicides and we jointly decided to continue that investigation even after the death of Lewis Coleman Shores, primarily because the lines of inquiry may lead away from the initial suspect to another suspect,” Shue said in a news release.

The bodies of Norma Grubb and Jimmy Joe Grubb were discovered on Sept. 4 at their residence at 7712 Hermitage Drive. The body of Angela would be discovered six days later in a burned down apartment located at 8201 Highway 271.

Shores was arrested in Booneville on Sept. 6 following a manhunt that involved several agencies. He became a suspect the day before after being involved in a three-vehicle traffic accident outside Booneville.

Checking the license tag of the pickup, officers discovered it belonged to Jimmy Grubb. An officer sent to the Grubbs’ residence found the couple dead.

Shue said in a news release that forensic evidence showed that Shores' fingerprints were found inside the Grubbs' home and vehicle and the victims' DNA were found on various items, including a hammer found inside the truck stolen from the elderly couple's residence. The contents of Jimmy Grubb’s wallet were also located at a residence in Booneville, along with a suitcase that held two knives.

Shores' cellmate at the Sebastian County jail told police that the 19-year-old suspect described how he committed the murders.

Shores told the inmate that he had grabbed a long steak knife and stabbed his mother in the throat, put a bag over her head, and then cut her multiple times while waiting for her die.

He reportedly told his cellmate that he then went to the Grubbs' house and asked for glass of water before striking the couple in the head with a hammer.

“He said ‘the couple wasn’t dying, just laying there twitching’ when he ‘went to the refrigerator and got a jar of pickles out’ and would ‘take a bite out of a pickle and throw it at their head,’” the cellmate said, according to the news release.

The autopsies revealed that Jimmy Joe Grubb and Norma Grubb both died from blunt force trauma to the head and brain, Shue said. Angela Gayle Shores died of multiple sharp force injuries, he said.

Shue said that because a deceased person cannot be prosecuted, a charging decision against Shores will not be made, but he felt that the victims' families and citizens of Sebastian County deserve to know that these murders haven’t gone unsolved.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.