The Nation in Brief

Lisa and David Wurtzel dance the cajun two-step as Jimmy Breaux, Johnny Sonnier and the Lafayette Playboys perform Sunday at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Ex-Border Patrol chief picked to lead ICE

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Sunday nominated Mark Morgan, a former President Barack Obama administration official who has aligned himself with some of Trump's hard-line positions on border security, to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Morgan, who would require Senate confirmation, served as the Border Patrol chief at the end of the Obama administration and was previously an FBI agent. He would lead the agency that arrests, detains and deports people who are in the United States illegally, after Trump last month withdrew his previous nominee, Ronald Vitiello, saying he wanted the agency to go in a "tougher direction."

"I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE," Trump said in a tweet. "Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job!"

Though Morgan served in the Obama administration, he has backed some of Trump's tougher immigration positions.

In an interview on Fox News on April 15, Morgan said he supported Trump's suggestion that he might send migrants crossing the border to so-called sanctuary cities that are defying a crackdown by ICE.

Morgan also strongly backed Trump's characterization of the problems at the border as a security crisis.

Boeing knew about problem for months

Boeing Co. knew months before a deadly 737 Max crash that a cockpit alert wasn't working the way the company had told buyers of the single-aisle jetliner it would.

But the plane-maker didn't share its findings with airlines or the Federal Aviation Administration until after a Lion Air plane went down off the coast of Indonesia in October, according to a Boeing statement Sunday. The accident occurred after erroneous readings by a single angle-of-attack sensor triggered software that pushed the jet's nose down until pilots lost control.

Boeing's latest disclosure raises new questions about the 737 Max's development and testing -- and the company's lack of transparency. The alert was supposed to flash when two angle-of-attack vanes sent conflicting data about the relation of the plane's nose to the oncoming air stream. Boeing had told airlines and pilots that the so-called AOA disagree warning was standard across the Max fleet, as on a previous generation of 737 jets.

The software delivered to Boeing linked the signal with a second cockpit gauge -- available for a fee -- that displayed the readings from the two vanes. As a result, the AOA disagree light, which warned pilots of issues with the sensors, functioned only for customers that purchased the optional indicator.

The inactive alert was later deemed to be "low risk" by the FAA's Corrective Action Review Board, the regulator said Sunday. "However, Boeing's timely or earlier communication with the operators would have helped to reduce or eliminate possible confusion," the FAA said.

Source: Iran plan spurred U.S. ship move

WASHINGTON -- A White House decision to dispatch an aircraft carrier to the Middle East followed "clear indications" that Iranian and Iranian proxy forces were preparing to possibly attack U.S. forces, a defense official told The Associated Press.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information, said the Pentagon approved the deployments and that U.S. forces at sea and on land were thought to be the potential targets. The official declined to be more specific.

White House national security adviser John Bolton said in a statement Sunday night that the U.S. is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the U.S. Central Command region, an area that includes the Middle East.

Bolton said the move was in response to "a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings." He didn't provide details.

"The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces," he said.

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

A Section on 05/06/2019