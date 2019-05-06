Farmington wins regional championship on controversial call

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Farmington High School Paige Anderson (24) makes a catch during the 4A North Regional Softball Tournament, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Farmington softball field in Farmington.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington is the champion of the 4A-North Regional Tournament, although Gravette isn't convinced of it.

Farmington scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with the help of a controversial call and defeated the Lady Lions 5-4 at Lady Cardinals Field on Sunday in the championship game.

Farmington was trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning with two runners on base when Grace Boatright hit a hard grounder that got past the first baseman. The ball then clearly hit the runner, but play was allowed to continue and two runners crossed the plate before a Farmington runner was tagged out trying to advance for the third out.

Gravette failed to score in the top of the seventh and the Lady Cardinals rushed onto the field to celebrate the regional championship and its fourth consecutive victory over Gravette this season to end a tournament that was hampered by multiple weather delays.

Ray Burwell, the umpiring crew chief for the tournament, said in a brief interview afterward the Gravette first baseman touched the ball, which negated the rule about a runner being called out after getting hit by a batted ball.

"The first baseman made contact with the ball and it hit the runner, so we have a safe situation," Burwell said while citing a section from the National Federation of High School Associations handbook. "It contacted her glove and changed direction a little bit, and it hit the runner. There's nothing I can do about it."

Regardless of the call, Farmington and Gravette, along with Morrilton and Pottsville, will each advance to the Class 4A state tournament that begins this week at Batesville Southside.

Farmington (23-2) appears primed again after reaching the state finals last spring in Class 5A, where the Lady Cardinals fell 3-2 to Greenbrier. Farmington fell behind 3-0 Sunday before Remington Adams hit a home run in the fifth inning to tie the game, 3-3.

McKenzi Bogan pitched a complete game and worked out of some jams after throwing a five-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over Pottsville on Saturday. Bogan allowed five hits and struck out six.

"McKenzi, once again, she did a great job," Farmington coach Randy Osnes said. "She kept them off balance and did a good job of mixing her pitches. Can't say enough about the junior in the circle."

Gravette (15-8) also received strong pitching from starter Cally Kildow and reliever Bailey Elmore. Although disappointed with the controversial call in the sixth inning, Gravette coach Taos Jones wasn't disappointed in his team's effort against Farmington on Sunday.

"It's hard to come into Farmington's house and beat Farmington," Jones said. "My kids are scrappers and I'm proud of that. "I feel we're the best two teams in the state. Unfortunately, we're on the same side of the bracket at state."

Gravette scored three runs in the third inning with the help of a throwing error and a squeeze bunt by Lexi Gerner that produced a run. Farmington took advantage of a throwing error and an RBI single from Shayley Treat to score two runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Cardinals then tied the game 3-3 on a home run by Adams in the bottom of the fifth.

Gravette^003^001^0--^4^5^3

Farmington^002^012--^5^6^2

Kildow, Elmore (5) and Ellis; Bogan and Reed. W-- Bogan. L -- Elmore. HRs -- Farmington, Adams.

THIRD PLACE

Morrilton 11, Pottsville 5

Morrilton scored eight runs on only two hits in the fifth inning to surge past Pottsville.

Morrilton had only two hits in the inning, including a two-run double Graci Thomas to put the Lady Devil Dogs ahead 10-5. Pottsville contributed to its demise in the fifth inning with a dropped fly ball, a wild pitch, a bases-loaded walk and a hit-batsman with the bases loaded to allow runs to score.

Pottsville did not score after taking a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning.

3A-2 REGIONAL

Paris 6, Glen Rose 0

Sydney Ward pitched a three-hitter to lead the Eagles to the third-place win Sunday in the 3A-2 Regional Tournament on Sunday.

Ward went the distance and struck out nine.

Jadyn Hart was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Karsyn Tencleve was 2-for-4 and Ward also drove in a pair of runs for Paris.

Baptist Prep claimed the regional title with a 7-2 win over Harmony Grove.

BASEBALL

4A-NORTH REGIONAL

Shiloh Christian 3, Pottsville 2

Handcuffed for most of the game by Pottsville starter Mason Huie, the Saints went into the bottom of the seventh inning with just one hit and no runs and trailed 2-0 in the 4A North title game Saturday night in Farmington.

The game changed swiftly as Huie, who hit the maximum 110-pitch mark in the sixth inning, was replaced on the mound. And the Saints (22-5) took advantage.

Cole Oswald led off with a four-pitch walk to start the inning. Ian Lafferty replaced Oswald as a pinch runner and made the move pay off quickly by stealing second base and scoring on a Pottsville error on Sean Rhodes' hit. Rhodes moved to second on when Jaiden Henry advanced on a dropped third strike.

Elias Hewitt came on as a pinch-runner for Rhodes and moved to third on another Pottsville error. Hewitt tied the game at 2-2 on a groundout by Marcus Brown with the speedy Henry advancing to third. After another pitching change, Drew Dudley was hit by a pitch and Walker Williams was walked. Sawyer Duddleston ground a single through the right side, scoring Henry for the game-winner.

Pottsville pounded nine hits off two Shiloh Christian pitchers, but the Saints limited the damage to just single runs in the first and fifth innings for the 2-0 lead.

Ben Jones was 3-for-4 and Kaleb Tramel was 2-for-2 for the Apaches.

Shiloh Christian will be the No. 1 seed in this week's Class 4A state tournament.

2A-WEST REGIONAL

Lavaca 10, Hector 4

The Golden Arrows walked off with the 2A-West Regional title by scoring five runs in the fifth inning to blow open a close game.

Lavaca led 5-4 before the fifth inning explosion to win its second game of the day Sunday.

Jimmy Hall and Kaw-Liga Brewer had two hits each for Lavaca and Tyler Hobbs was 1-for-2 with a two-run double.

The Golden Arrows reached the title game with a 10-0 shutout over Flippin in Sunday's early game.

Colby Clunn allowed just two hits and struck out 11 to earn the complete-game win. Hall was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Jayger Wagner was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Chip Souza contributed to this report.

Sports on 05/06/2019