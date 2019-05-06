Higher rainfall, temperatures said to be here awhile

There is a chance of higher temperatures and higher precipitation in the next few months throughout Arkansas, according to the U.S. Climate Prediction Center.

Arkansas is in a "weak El Nino" pattern, said Heather Cross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

"Unfortunately, slightly warmer temperatures and above-average rainfall might not be leaving too soon," Cross said.

Heavy rains this spring have caused flash flooding and high rivers across the state and have prompted traffic accidents, power failures and school closures.

At least through July, the rainfall could dampen the chance of summertime drought. Increased cloud cover with rain could lessen the odds of poor air quality that can often occur during the summer.

Weather outlooks for August and September will be released later.

The ground-level ozone season has already started. The season lasts from May 1 through Sept. 30.

Ground-level ozone, often referred to as smog, forms when car exhaust and industrial emissions react to high temperatures and sunlight. Such ozone is considered a public-health issue. Under worse weather conditions, high levels of ozone can create respiratory problems for people who go outside. Ozone that occurs at a higher atmospheric level, commonly called the ozone layer, is considered to be protection for Earth's atmosphere.

None of the monitoring stations in Arkansas have shown readings considered out of compliance since 2016. Readings have nearly all been below "code orange" and "code red" alert levels for several years.

Crittenden County, part of the Memphis transportation hub, has had a handful of those readings, including a "code red" in 2016.

"Orange" is when the ozone concentration is between 71 parts of ozone per billion parts of air and 85 parts of ozone per billion parts of air. "Red" is 86 parts per billion to 105 parts per billion. The federal standard is 70 parts per billion, but compliance is measured over time, not on a single day.

Ozone is measured daily. An area's ozone levels are calculated by taking the fourth-highest daily ozone level each year for three years of ozone data, then averaging those numbers. Using 2015 ozone-season data, each ozone-monitoring site in Arkansas has been under 70 parts per billion for its three-year average for several years now, even in summers with above-average temperatures.

Through July, forecasts show a 40% through 49% chance of increased precipitation throughout Arkansas, except for Clay County in the northeast corner, where the odds drop to 30% to 39%.

During that same time, forecasters project a 30% to 39% chance of higher-than-normal temperatures in most of Arkansas. In the northwest quadrant, the probability of near-normal temperatures is 30%.

Nationally, higher-than-average temperatures are likely in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and the East Coast.

While most cities expect to be in compliance with federal ground-level ozone standards in the coming years, most states, including the most-populated areas, have at least one that is not in compliance. Many of those large cities will likely face higher temperatures in the late spring and early summer this year.

Past years of high ozone readings have prompted local actions in Arkansas.

In Crittenden County, leaders have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a designation of noncompliance with ozone standards prompted businesses to retrofit their diesel equipment to reduce emissions.

At this time of the year, Metroplan in central Arkansas continues to host "Ozone Action Days" to raise awareness of ways for people to reduce their car use, and thus environmental footprints.

Once a weeklong event, Ozone Action Days have now stretched to cover the whole summer, with each month devoted to another cause, said Lucy Whiteside, an event promoter. May is devoted to bike commuting, June to using public transit, July to telecommuting or carpooling, August to making "a difference" in ways outside of transportation, and September to walking.

Metro on 05/06/2019