Illinois man, woman arrested after pursuit in east Arkansas, deputies say; pair had baby inside SUV

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:59 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Keyciyah Huge and Kelsey Bragg - Photo by Cross County Sheriff's Office

An Illinois man and woman were arrested in east Arkansas on Thursday after leading deputies on a pursuit, driving an SUV in and out of oncoming traffic and into a field, while the passenger’s 11-month-old child sat inside, authorities said.

The chase began at about 2:20 p.m., when a Cross County deputy on Interstate 64 pulled behind a black Chevrolet Suburban pulling six motorcycles in a trailer that was parked on the eastbound shoulder, according to a news release by the Cross County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy approached in his patrol unit, though, the SUV sped off, crossing over the centerline and into oncoming lanes of traffic, authorities said. According to deputies, the SUV left the roadway at one point, circling behind a house and through a yard before returning to I-65 and entering Wynne.

An assisting deputy was able to get his patrol unit in front of the fleeing vehicle, which then struck the deputy’s rear, authorities said. The driver of the SUV then slammed its brakes, causing a deputy following behind to strike its trailer, before the vehicle turned into a field.

The SUV traveled about 800 yards when its driver left the vehicle and tried to unhook the trailer carrying motorcycles. He quickly returned to the Suburban, however, when deputies approached. That was when a deputy drove into the SUV rear driver-side door, immobilizing the vehicle.

After a brief struggle in which deputies received “minor injuries,” Kelsey Bragg, 24, was taken into custody. A passenger, 20-year-old Keyciyah Huge, was also arrested. The two are from Rock Island, Ill., according to the news release.

Deputies found Huge’s 11-month-old child inside the SUV who, after a medical evaluation at a local hospital, was determined to be in good condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the child is now in Department of Human Services custody.

Authorities said a search of the vehicle also revealed a handgun, various types of drugs and $593.92 in cash, which was seized by the sheriff’s office. Four of the six motorcycles pulled by the SUV were stolen from Iowa.

Bragg and Huge were taken to Cross County jail, where they remained Monday afternoon, according to an online jail roster. Charges against the two include multiple counts of drug possession including possession with purpose to deliver, possession of a firearm by certain persons and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Bragg also faces charges of fleeing, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Bond for Bragg was set at $100,000, according to the news release. Huge’s bond was set at $75,000.

Comments

  • Packman
    May 6, 2019 at 3:57 p.m.

    Glad the cops and innocent child are OK. Hope these two thugs are put away for a very long time. Would be interesting to know where they were headed with the stolen bikes.
  • MaxCady
    May 6, 2019 at 4:01 p.m.

    Boneefa and Clydaveon.
  • RTT
    May 6, 2019 at 4:41 p.m.

    In all seriousness, glad everyone is OK, especially the baby, but these 2 scofflaws deserve some gigging:

    1) Bragg & Huge? No wonder they had 6 motorcycles & took police on a high-speed chase!
    2) After their stint in jail, maybe they'll consider a career in country music.
    3) Welcome to the Natural State, Keyciyah & Kelsey. Hope you find your stay here comfy!
    4) "Four of the six motorcycles . . were stolen from Iowa." Batting .333 on ownership.
    5) "Charges vs the 2 include multiple counts of drug poss, including poss w/purpose to deliver, poss of a firearm by certain persons & 1st-deg endangering the welfare of a minor. Bragg also faces charges of fleeing, 1st-deg criminal mischief & resisting arrest." I presume they'll also face theft charges in Iowa . . . ?
