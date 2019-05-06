Illinois man, woman arrested after pursuit in east Arkansas, deputies say; pair had baby inside SUV

An Illinois man and woman were arrested in east Arkansas on Thursday after leading deputies on a pursuit, driving an SUV in and out of oncoming traffic and into a field, while the passenger’s 11-month-old child sat inside, authorities said.

The chase began at about 2:20 p.m., when a Cross County deputy on Interstate 64 pulled behind a black Chevrolet Suburban pulling six motorcycles in a trailer that was parked on the eastbound shoulder, according to a news release by the Cross County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy approached in his patrol unit, though, the SUV sped off, crossing over the centerline and into oncoming lanes of traffic, authorities said. According to deputies, the SUV left the roadway at one point, circling behind a house and through a yard before returning to I-65 and entering Wynne.

An assisting deputy was able to get his patrol unit in front of the fleeing vehicle, which then struck the deputy’s rear, authorities said. The driver of the SUV then slammed its brakes, causing a deputy following behind to strike its trailer, before the vehicle turned into a field.

The SUV traveled about 800 yards when its driver left the vehicle and tried to unhook the trailer carrying motorcycles. He quickly returned to the Suburban, however, when deputies approached. That was when a deputy drove into the SUV rear driver-side door, immobilizing the vehicle.

After a brief struggle in which deputies received “minor injuries,” Kelsey Bragg, 24, was taken into custody. A passenger, 20-year-old Keyciyah Huge, was also arrested. The two are from Rock Island, Ill., according to the news release.

Deputies found Huge’s 11-month-old child inside the SUV who, after a medical evaluation at a local hospital, was determined to be in good condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the child is now in Department of Human Services custody.

Authorities said a search of the vehicle also revealed a handgun, various types of drugs and $593.92 in cash, which was seized by the sheriff’s office. Four of the six motorcycles pulled by the SUV were stolen from Iowa.

Bragg and Huge were taken to Cross County jail, where they remained Monday afternoon, according to an online jail roster. Charges against the two include multiple counts of drug possession including possession with purpose to deliver, possession of a firearm by certain persons and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Bragg also faces charges of fleeing, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Bond for Bragg was set at $100,000, according to the news release. Huge’s bond was set at $75,000.