Israel-Gaza air war flares

Palestinians in Gaza City gather Sunday in front of a building that was destroyed by retaliatory Israeli airstrikes late Saturday. Palestinians fired hundreds of rockets into Israel over the weekend.

JERUSALEM -- Israel and Hamas hurtled into their deadliest bout of fighting in five years on Sunday as Palestinian militants launched more than 600 rockets and Israel responded with airstrikes on more than 300 targets.

Four Israeli civilians were killed -- the first Israeli fatalities from rocket fire from Gaza since 2014. Since Saturday, 23 Palestinians had died. Mediation over a new cease-fire was underway Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Israelis said they had carried out the first targeted assassination of a Hamas militant in "several years." The military worked with the Israeli Security Agency to assassinate Hamed Khudary, 34, who intelligence officials said was responsible for channeling Iranian money to Gaza militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent much of the day in an emergency meeting with his Security Cabinet. Late Sunday, the Cabinet instructed the army to "continue its attacks and to stand by" for further orders.

Eli Cohen, minister for the economy and a Security Cabinet member, said the meeting ended with a "clear decision."

"We are preparing for a campaign against Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and we will extract a price from them they have not experienced yet," he said.

Israel generally holds Hamas, an Islamic militant group that controls Gaza, responsible for any rocket fire from the area. But the Israeli military said Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant faction in Gaza, had instigated the violence.

Basim Naim, a senior Hamas official, said there were several reasons for the escalation in violence, one of which was the lack of progress in negotiations on a long-term deal with Israel.

"We've talked about long- and short-term solutions, money, the fishing zone, but nothing is happening on the ground," he said. Israel last week restricted Gaza fishermen to 6 nautical miles in the Mediterranean Sea, down from 15 nautical miles in mid-April. After Saturday's fighting, Israel closed the fishing zone to Gazans entirely.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since Hamas violently seized control of Gaza from Western-backed Palestinian forces in 2007. They have fought numerous smaller battles, most recently two rounds in March.

While lulls in fighting used to last for months or even years, these flare-ups have grown increasingly frequent as Hamas, weakened by a crippling Egyptian-Israeli blockade imposed 12 years ago, seeks to put pressure on Israel to ease the closure.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement late Sunday that the militant group was "not interested in a new war."

He signaled readiness to "return to the state of calm" if Israel stopped its attacks "and immediately starts implementing understandings about a dignified life."

Hamas accuses Israel of reneging on its commitments to aid the region, including a deal it said Israel agreed to after the last violent flare-up in March, which caused Netanyahu to cut short a visit to Washington. Hamas said Israel had agreed to continue to permit $30 million in Qatari cash for employment projects and humanitarian aid, expand fishing rights and ease trade restrictions.

In recent months, the cash has not arrived, and Hamas has fallen under increasing pressure ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan -- a time of traditional fasting and feasting that begins today.

IRON DOME OUTGUNNED

Israel's Iron Dome missile-defense system appeared to be overwhelmed by Sunday's barrage from Gaza, intercepting only 150 of the 510 rockets that crossed into Israeli territory. Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, said the Iron Dome was dealing with a "diverse" and "fast-paced" threat.

Amos Yadlin, former head of Israeli military intelligence, said Hamas had probably developed a new tactic to bypass the Iron Dome.

"They are using the same kind of rockets they used in the past," said Yadlin, now head of Israel's Institute for National Security Studies. "But this time, they are firing them in a salvo of eight, 10 or 12 at the same time."

Schools across southern Israel shut down Sunday as rockets rained down, and streets on both sides of the border were virtually deserted.

Conricus said 35 rockets had struck urban areas. The first Israeli civilian fatality from rocket fire since 2014 came in the early hours Sunday, when a 58-year-old man was killed after a rocket hit his home in Ashkelon.

A 50-year-old Israeli man was killed in a factory in Ashkelon, and a 67-year-old Israeli man succumbed to his injuries after an anti-tank missile hit his car. As night fell, a fourth Israeli, in his early 20s, according to Israeli media, was confirmed killed in the southern city of Ashdod.

The attacks come as Netanyahu is vulnerable on several fronts.

Fresh off an election victory, Netanyahu is now engaged in negotiations with his hard-line political partners on forming a governing coalition. Later this week, Israel marks Memorial Day, one of the most solemn days of the year, followed by its festive Independence Day. Next week, Israel is to host the Eurovision song contest.

But Hamas is taking a big risk if it pushes too hard. During the 50-day war in 2014, Israel killed more than 2,200 Palestinians, over half of them civilians, according to U.N. tallies, and caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure. While Hamas is eager to burnish its credentials as a resistance group, the Gazan public has little stomach for another devastating war.

"Hamas is the change seeker," said retired Brig. Gen. Assaf Orion, a former head of the Israeli military general staff's strategic division. "Hamas needs to make its calculus, balancing its hope for improvement against its fear of escalation."

Israel said it responded to the attacks with airstrikes against more than 320 military targets in Gaza.

Israeli strikes toppled buildings as high as seven stories. Palestinian officials there said one strike Sunday evening hit an apartment, killing a 31-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 4-month-old girl.

Islamic Jihad said seven of those killed were its militants. Hamas did not confirm fatalities among its fighters.

Palestinian militant factions said they were retaliating in an "unprecedented manner" after residential buildings were hit, and threatened to expand the range of their rockets if the "aggression" continued.

The militants also blamed Israel for a rocket strike in Gaza on Saturday that killed a pregnant woman and a 14-month-old baby.

The Israeli military denied it was responsible. Conricus said Israeli intelligence had confirmed that the two died when a Palestinian rocket misfired.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped the sides would return to the cease-fire that had been in place for weeks and had been "holding significantly."

"It's pretty serious," he told Fox News on Sunday. "The Israelis have every right to defend themselves."

Photo by AP/ARIEL SCHALIT

Rockets launched by Palestinian militants soar toward Israel on Sunday.

Photo by AP/KHALIL HAMRA

Black smoke rises in Gaza City on Sunday after an Israeli airstrike.

