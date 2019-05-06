Journeyman Dixon hits walkoff HR for Tigers' win

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 2 (10)

DETROIT -- After being humiliated by the Kansas City Royals a day earlier, the Detroit Tigers were focused on redemption Sunday.

It came via one of the lesser-known members of the roster.

Journeyman Brandon Dixon, only in the majors due to a series of injuries, hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to lift the Tigers over the Royals 5-2.

"That's an unreal feeling," Dixon said after his first career walkoff home run. "After yesterday, it felt so good to come around third and see the whole team waiting for me at the plate."

The victory came less than 24 hours after the Tigers allowed 15 runs on 19 hits and 10 walks in a 15-3 loss.

"Obviously, that's a game that can linger in the mind," Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire said. "I told our guys to let it sting overnight, but once they threw the first pitch today, it had to be gone."

Nicholas Castellanos started the 10th with an infield single off Ian Kennedy (0-1), and after Miguel Cabrera popped out, Niko Goodrum reached on another infield hit.

Ronny Rodriguez struck out, but Dixon hit a 1-2 curveball over the fence in right-center field.

"Kennedy was throwing fastballs on the corner, so I was really trying to protect the outside corner," Dixon said. "But that curveball popped out of his hand, and I was able to get a good read on it."

Buck Farmer (2-2) got the win after retiring the last batter in the top of the 10th.

The Tigers led 2-1 going into the eighth and Joe Jimenez struck out the first two Royals, but Hunter Dozier hit his eighth homer over the right field wall to tie it.

Neither starter got a decision. Detroit's Spencer Turnbull gave up 1 run in 7 innings on 6 hits and 1 walk. He struck out seven.

Brad Keller allowed 2 runs, 6 hits and 5 walks in 5 1/3 innings.

MARINERS 10, INDIANS 0 Rookie Erik Swanson got his first win and Jay Bruce blasted a grand slam as visiting Seattle beat Cleveland.

RED SOX 9, WHITE SOX 2 Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam in Boston's seven-run eighth inning against host Chicago.

RANGERS 10, BLUE JAYS 2 Rougned Odor and Asdrubal Cabrera each homered and combined for seven RBI, and Texas rolled past visiting Toronto.

YANKEES 4, TWINS 1 (8) Domingo German kept delivering on a wet, raw afternoon, tying for the major league lead with his sixth victory as host New York stopped Minnesota.

ASTROS 10, ANGELS 4 Alex Bregman hit a grand slam, his third home run during a two-game series in Mexico, and Houston blew out Los Angeles for the second consecutive day.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 3, MARLINS 1 (10) Ender Inciarte faked a bunt and instead slapped an opposite-field RBI double down the line to break a 10th-inning tie, and Atlanta swept host Miami.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 1 Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings and Rhys Hoskins drove in a pair of runs to lead Philadelphia past visiting Washington.

BREWERS 3, METS 2 Christian Yelich homered in his return to the lineup and Zach Davies pitched into the eighth as host Milwaukee completed a sweep of New York.

ROCKIES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7 Raimel Tapia hit a tying, bases-loaded triple and scored the go-ahead run during a five-run eighth inning, and Colorado beat visiting Arizona.

PADRES 8, DODGERS 5 Pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning off Kenley Jansen to give host San Diego a victory over Los Angeles.

GIANTS 6, REDS 5 Brandon Crawford delivered a tiebreaking, pinch-hit home run in the ninth to help visiting San Francisco erase a four-run first-inning deficit and beat Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 5, ATHLETICS 3 (13) Starling Marte hit a game-ending three-run home run in the 13th inning, rallying Pittsburgh past visiting Oakland.

