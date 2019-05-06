Sections
Little Rock police officer will appeal firing over fatal shooting, attorney says

by Clara Turnage | Today at 10:14 a.m. | Updated May 6, 2019 at 1:12 p.m. 33comments
story.lead_photo.caption Officer Charles Starks of the Little Rock police is shown firing into the vehicle driven by Bradley Blackshire, first from the side and then from the front, in this Feb. 22 police dashboard camera video. The video shows Starks confronting Blackshire, ordering him multiple times to get out of the car. Then the car rolls forward, striking Starks.

A Little Rock Police Department officer who fatally shot a motorist during a February traffic stop will appeal his termination to the city's civil service commission, his attorney said Monday.

Officer Charles Starks was called to Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey's office at 8 a.m. Monday to receive his letter of termination, said Robert Newcomb, Starks' attorney.

According to the letter of termination, which Newcomb provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Starks was fired because he violated a general order which states an officer will not "voluntarily place themselves in a position in front of an oncoming vehicle where deadly force is the probable outcome. When confronted by an oncoming vehicle, officers will move out of its path, if possible, rather than fire at the vehicle."

[DOCUMENT: Read full termination letter]

Newcomb said this was an unfair characterization of the officer's actions, and that Starks was devastated when he heard the news Monday. Newcomb said he intends to appeal the decision to the civil service commission soon.

Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes earlier confirmed that Starks was fired.

Starks confronted the 30-year-old Blackshire, who was driving a car that was reported stolen, near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road. Blackshire put the car in motion and it rolled forward striking Starks, who shot Blackshire eight times, according to autopsy records.

Starks was relieved of duty three days after the incident.

Thirteen days later, the Police Department released video footage from the incident and turned the investigative file over to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office.

On April 18, the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney's office announced it would not press charges against Starks, noting that the vehicle moving toward him was considered a deadly weapon.

Starks had been a police officer since Aug. 12, 2013.

Humphrey said previously he has been reviewing the findings of an internal investigation into whether Starks violated any internal rules.

Past records show Starks has been reprimanded at least 10 times in recent years.

Comments

  • MaxCady
    May 6, 2019 at 10:31 a.m.

    Can't have officers 'blacking out' during the performance of their duties.

  • Moonglowalso
    May 6, 2019 at 10:37 a.m.

    Considering his performance record of reprimands, he possibly should have been fired way before this incident or at least taken off active duty.
  • JenK1234
    May 6, 2019 at 10:40 a.m.

    I have law enforcement in my immediate family. It is a tough job. But, the bad officers who abuse their power make it even tougher for those trying to do a good job and do the right thing. He was clearly not in the right line of work. Weeding out the bad...in the end helps the good ones.

  • seitan
    May 6, 2019 at 10:51 a.m.

    We need to pay cops more and provide better training, particularly in the realm of deescalating tense situations.
  • GeneralMac
    May 6, 2019 at 10:53 a.m.

    UNION worker for 29 years here.....negotiating committee, steward, and later local president.

    The only 2 things that got you fired on the spot was fighting in the workplace or theft of company property.

    Anything besides that, you needed to have 2 prior warning letters in your file before the THIRD strike got rid of you.

    10 repriminds in his file is WAAAAY too lenient !

    I agree with JENKS1234 .
  • CitizenD
    May 6, 2019 at 11:02 a.m.

    The officer failed to follow department procedures. He's lucky he isn't being prosecuted for murder. He was at the side of the car when he fired the first two shots into the suspect.
  • Packman
    May 6, 2019 at 11:05 a.m.

    Would like to see the policies the officer violated that were considered a firing offense. The firing may have been fully justified.
  • BillMurray
    May 6, 2019 at 11:10 a.m.

    Ultimately, let's ask ourselves whether shooting someone eight (8) times is justified here. Officer Starks could have stepped aside, but decided to try to stand in the way of an automobile, thus putting his own life in danger. Of course, the driver should've done what the officer told him to do, but my god is it worth killing him?

  • kblbuc
    May 6, 2019 at 11:14 a.m.

    I don't look at it as being Black or White! At least(Ten)reprimands? in less than 6 years of Service? is cause for termination with any employer. In most cases though, termination does not occur with the loss on another person's Life!!!
  • GeneralMac
    May 6, 2019 at 11:15 a.m.

    However, the lengthy investigation is completed.

    He broke no LAWS.

    Some of you seem to be trying to charhe him with a CRIME.

    CRIME and workplace rules are two different things.
