Little Rock police officer will appeal firing over fatal shooting, attorney says

Officer Charles Starks of the Little Rock police is shown firing into the vehicle driven by Bradley Blackshire, first from the side and then from the front, in this Feb. 22 police dashboard camera video. The video shows Starks confronting Blackshire, ordering him multiple times to get out of the car. Then the car rolls forward, striking Starks.

A Little Rock Police Department officer who fatally shot a motorist during a February traffic stop will appeal his termination to the city's civil service commission, his attorney said Monday.

Officer Charles Starks was called to Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey's office at 8 a.m. Monday to receive his letter of termination, said Robert Newcomb, Starks' attorney.

According to the letter of termination, which Newcomb provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Starks was fired because he violated a general order which states an officer will not "voluntarily place themselves in a position in front of an oncoming vehicle where deadly force is the probable outcome. When confronted by an oncoming vehicle, officers will move out of its path, if possible, rather than fire at the vehicle."

Newcomb said this was an unfair characterization of the officer's actions, and that Starks was devastated when he heard the news Monday. Newcomb said he intends to appeal the decision to the civil service commission soon.

Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes earlier confirmed that Starks was fired.

Starks confronted the 30-year-old Blackshire, who was driving a car that was reported stolen, near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road. Blackshire put the car in motion and it rolled forward striking Starks, who shot Blackshire eight times, according to autopsy records.

Starks was relieved of duty three days after the incident.

Thirteen days later, the Police Department released video footage from the incident and turned the investigative file over to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office.

On April 18, the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney's office announced it would not press charges against Starks, noting that the vehicle moving toward him was considered a deadly weapon.

Starks had been a police officer since Aug. 12, 2013.

Humphrey said previously he has been reviewing the findings of an internal investigation into whether Starks violated any internal rules.

Past records show Starks has been reprimanded at least 10 times in recent years.