Man gets prison term for child porn, sex contact with boys

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:07 a.m. 2comments

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A man who had sexual contact with boys and possessed more than 1,000 images of child pornography has been sentenced to six years in state prison.

Alan Berman will also be on lifetime parole supervision under the sentence imposed Friday.

The 58-year-old Bordentown City man pleaded guilty in January to child endangerment and aggravated criminal sexual contact charges. Burlington County prosecutors say he knew his victims and their families, adding that the crimes occurred at Berman's home.

Prosecutors say their investigation began in 2018 after they got information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Berman's online activities. An Arkansas woman said her teenage son was contacted online by a man — later identified as Berman — who tried to engage him in inappropriate conversations.

