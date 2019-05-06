N. Korea shows Kim at weapons launch

People at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, watch Sunday as a news program shows video of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observing Saturday’s live-fire drills off the eastern coast of North Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean state media on Sunday showed leader Kim Jong Un overseeing live-fire drills of long-range multiple-rocket launchers and what appeared to be a new short-range ballistic missile.

While a short-range ballistic missile test would violate United Nations resolutions imposing sanctions on North Korea, it would stop short of breaching Kim's pledge to President Donald Trump to refrain from testing longer-range missiles that could threaten the United States.

Kim watched Saturday as "large-caliber, long-range multiple-rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons" were fired off North Korea's eastern coast, according to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. The report on Sunday did not mention a short-range ballistic missile, though it was accompanied by a photo of what analysts said appeared to be the launch of one.

The state news agency said Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over Saturday's drills and stressed that his front-line troops should keep a "high alert posture" and enhance combat ability to "defend the political sovereignty and economic self-sustenance of the country."

The launches highlighted the fragility of the detente between the Koreas, which in a military agreement reached last September vowed to completely cease "all hostile acts" against each other in land, air and sea.

South Korea said it's "very concerned" about North Korea's weapons launches, calling them a violation of that agreement. South Korea's revisions of its accounts of the launches caused confusion over the weekend; after first calling them "missiles," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff later changed its description to "projectiles."

In its revised assessment on Sunday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff did not confirm whether the North fired a ballistic missile, but said a "new tactical guided weapon" was among the weapons tested by the North, which also included 240mm and 300mm multiple-rocket launchers. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the various projectiles flew from 44 to 149 miles before splashing into sea.

The distance between Wonsan, where the launch was held, and the South Korean capital of Seoul is roughly 124 miles.

The North Korean missile appeared to be modeled after Russia's 9K720 Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile system, said Kim Dong-yub, an analyst from Seoul's Institute for Far Eastern Studies. The solid-fuel North Korean missile was first revealed in a military parade in Pyongyang in February 2018 and is likely the unspecified tactical weapon the North said it tested earlier this year, he said.

The new missile would be potentially capable of delivering nuclear warheads and striking targets as far away as 310 miles, which puts the entire Korean Peninsula within reach, said Kim, who based his analysis on the capabilities of the Iskander and North Korea's current levels in missile technology.

The missile is also likely designed to be maneuvered during flight and warhead delivery, which would make it less likely to be intercepted by missile defense systems, he said.

"The North tried to clearly demonstrate its abilities to strike any target on the Korean Peninsula, including U.S. troops stationed across South Korea," said Kim, a former South Korean military official.

The North in Sunday's report did not issue any direct threat or warning toward South Korea or the United States. Experts said the North may increase these sorts of low-level provocations to apply pressure on the United States to agree to reduce international sanctions.

POMPEO HOPEFUL

The U.S. still sees a path toward negotiating a deal with Kim Jong Un to give up North Korea's nuclear weapons despite the weapons test, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"We still believe that there's an opportunity to get a negotiated outcome where we get fully verified denuclearization," Pompeo said Sunday on ABC's This Week, one of three scheduled appearances on Sunday talk shows. "We hope that this act that he took over the weekend won't get in the way."

Pyongyang has recently demanded that Pompeo be removed from nuclear negotiations and criticized national security adviser John Bolton. North Korea also said last month that it had tested a new type of unspecified "tactical guided weapon."

But Pompeo stressed that the tests were not of intercontinental ballistic missiles but rather "relatively short-range" rockets that never crossed an international boundary.

"They landed in the water east of North Korea and didn't present a threat to the United States or South Korea or Japan," he said.

Kim has expressed increasing frustration since Trump refused his demands for sanctions relief and walked out of their second summit in Hanoi in February.

The North Korean leader accused the U.S. of "bad faith" during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok in late April. He had earlier told North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly that he would wait "with patience till the end of this year" for the U.S. to make a better offer.

Pompeo defended Trump's relationship with Kim, saying the U.S. continues to apply tough sanctions and make the case diplomatically to North Korea that keeping its nuclear weapons poses a risk and that giving them up will help.

North Korea last conducted a major missile test in November 2017 when it flight-tested an intercontinental ballistic missile that demonstrated the potential to reach deep into the U.S. mainland. That year saw Kim declare his nuclear weapons program "complete."

During the diplomacy that followed those tests, Kim pledged to Trump that North Korea would not test nuclear devices or intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Trump on Saturday brushed off the most recent weapons test, saying in a tweet Saturday that Kim "does not want to break his promise to me."

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-hyung, Foster Klug and Hyung-jin Kim of The Associated Press; and by Jihye Lee, John Harney, Justin Sink, Natnicha Chuwiruch, Laura Litvan and Mark Niquette of Bloomberg News.

