Nuggets even series at 2-2

Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu, center, shoots between Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, right, and center Nikola Jokic, left, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his second consecutive triple-double and fourth of the playoffs, and the Denver Nuggets evened their Western Conference semifinal series against the Trail Blazers at 2-2 with a 116-112 victory on Sunday.

Jamal Murray led all scorers with 34 points and made all 11 free throws for the Nuggets, who handed Portland their first postseason loss at home this season. The series now heads back to Denver for Game 5.

CJ McCollum had 29 points and Damian Lillard added 28 for the Blazers, who missed out on taking a 3-1 lead in a conference semifinals for the first time since 2000.

It was less than 48 hours after Portland's epic 140-137 quadruple-overtime victory to take a 2-1 lead in the series. It was only the second game in playoff history that went to four OTs. The other was in 1953.

"Our guys are tough. We're resilient," Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said. "I mean, to come in here and win this game 36 hours after losing in four overtimes, speaks to just how tough we are."

Denver outscored the Blazers 27-14 in the third quarter to take an 84-77 lead into the fourth. Malik Beasley kicked off the final period with a three-pointer for the Nuggets.

Al-Farouq Aminu's tip pulled the Blazers within 99-96 with 4:12 to go. Lillard narrowed the gap to one with a pair of free throws, but Will Barton hit a three-pointer and the Nuggets held off Portland down the stretch, thanks largely to Murray's free throw shooting.

Rodney Hood's three-pointer got the Blazers within 110-107 with 52 seconds left and Lillard's layup got the Blazers even closer to 112-110 with 7.7 seconds to go.

But Murray's free throws gave Denver a four-point lead. McCollum hit a long jumper that after a video replay was ruled a 2 and Denver prevailed for the victory.

DENVER (116)

Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Millsap 6-10 7-8 21, Jokic 8-15 4-4 21, Murray 10-20 11-11 34, Harris 6-14 2-2 14, Plumlee 2-3 0-2 4, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Beasley 2-6 1-1 6, Barton 4-14 0-0 11. Totals 40-92 25-28 116.

PORTLAND (112)

Harkless 1-5 2-2 4, Aminu 6-10 6-7 19, Kanter 2-5 1-2 5, Lillard 9-22 8-11 28, McCollum 10-20 5-6 29, Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 6-9 0-0 16, Hood 3-4 0-0 7, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-82 22-28 112.

Denver.............29 28 27 32 -- 116

Portland............33 30 14 35 -- 112

3-Point Goals--Denver 11-25 (Murray 3-7, Barton 3-8, Millsap 2-3, Jokic 1-1, Beasley 1-2, Craig 1-2, Harris 0-2), Portland 12-28 (Curry 4-6, McCollum 4-8, Lillard 2-7, Hood 1-1, Aminu 1-4, Harkless 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Denver 45 (Jokic 12), Portland 43 (Kanter 10). Assists--Denver 21 (Jokic 11), Portland 18 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls--Denver 22, Portland 27. Technicals--Collins. Attendance--20,146 (19,393).

Sports on 05/06/2019