Oaklawn finishes productive season

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Park completed its season-long test Saturday with a display of star power on its own racetrack and on another nearly 600 miles away.

One example was Alex and JoAnn Lieblong's 3-year-old Laughing Fox, who broke his maiden Jan. 25, the latest opening day at Oaklawn since 2002, and won the first running of the $300,000 1 1/8-mile Oaklawn Invitational on Saturday, the latest spring closing day since the track first opened for racing in 1904.

Meanwhile, a colt named Country House, who finished third in the Grade I Arkansas Derby on April 13, was declared the Kentucky Derby winner Saturday as millions around the world watched, including an estimated closing-day crowd of 22,000 on television screens across Oaklawn. Country House initially finished second in the Kentucky Derby to Maximum Security, who was disqualified minutes later after stewards ruled in favor of jockey Flavien Prat's objection.

Two other Derby Day Grade I winners came from Oaklawn's stables, both from stalls reserved for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. Mitole, winner of Oaklawn's Grade III Count Fleet Sprint Handicap, won the Churchill Downs Stakes, and Mia Mischief, second in Oaklawn's Carousel Stakes, won the Distaff Stakes, a race in which another Oaklawn star, Amy's Challenge, finished third. Trained by Mac Robertson, Amy's Challenge won Oaklawn's Spring Fever and American Beauty Stakes this season.

"Our success really is about our owners, our trainers, our jockeys, and the athletes, those horses, and then you think about who comes to support them, the fans," Oaklawn General Manager Wayne Smith said.

Asmussen won 64 races at Oaklawn to win the track's training title for the ninth time. Horses trained by Asmussen, including Laughing Fox, earned a total of $5,644,609 at Oaklawn this season.

As for the first test of the new schedule, Oaklawn officials seem pleased by the results so far.

"I remember getting up here about three weeks ago, before the Arkansas Derby, and you noticed the infield, how green it was, how beautiful it was," Smith said. "When it's sunny, you can see why we did it, why we made that shift. It made all the sense in the world for us to do it."

Among Oaklawn's best this season were also several who have not yet reached stature among the nation's elite, including Dwight Pruett's 3-year-old Gray Attempt. He opened the season as a Kentucky contender with a win in the opening-day $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes but failed to qualify for the Derby, with finishes well back in Oaklawn's Grade III Southwest Stakes and the Arkansas Derby.

"We were disappointed after he got knocked around in the Southwest, but overall he had a good season," trainer Jinks Fires said. "Gray Attempt is a very good horse."

Gray Attempt's versatility was put on display with his win in Oaklawn's $125,000 Gazebo Stakes. He won the 6-furlongs race in 1:o9.72, a time fast enough to suggest he might mature into a mix that includes Oaklawn's current sprint champion Mitole, a reign held for the previous two seasons by the gelded 6-year-old Whitmore, who trainer Ron Moquett plans to bring back in 2020.

A new riding star at Oaklawn emerged this season. David Cohen led the track's jockeys with 75 wins, a total that stopped Ricardo Santana, Jr.'s, run as Oaklawn's riding champion at six years.

Oaklawn President Louis Cella said he expects more talented jockeys around the U.S. to consider seasons spent at Oaklawn.

"As we grow our horse population and more Hall of Fame trainers come, jockeys tend to gravitate toward that," Cella said. "At the end of the day, it's about the purse money, which is why we're so determined to keep that daily purse distribution so high."

"Stay Until May" has been the track's theme from the start, and reviews of the change among horsemen have been mixed. It has caused barns across Oaklawn to change procedures, particularly late in the season as summertime racetracks across the U.S. have had to adjust to the three-week delay of access to many horses stabled at Oaklawn.

"This year was a trial," Smith said. "As Louis said, it's going to take a 3-to-5-year program to really see what it will do and how it will impact trainers and owners and jockeys. This was a work in progress this year. I think it's worked out pretty well."

As an example, John Hodges' and Joseph Short's Red Again, trained by Aaron Shorter, led Oaklawn's horses in wins with five in six starts. Red Again, a 5-year-old gelding, ran his win count to five in a 6-furlong field on Thursday.

"I think we need to extend the season again," Shorter said. "Let's stay until July."

Jinks Fires

Wayne Smith

