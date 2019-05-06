Olivares' HRs carry Amarillo

Edward Olivares hit three home runs and drove in five runs, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-5 on Sunday at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas.

Olivares hit a two-run shot in the first, a two-run shot in the second and a solo shot in the fourth for the Sod Poodles, who built an 8-0 advantage through four innings on the strength of three-run innings in the first and second.

Hudson Potts homered and doubled twice for Amarillo and scored two runs.

The Travelers, who are 4-2 against the Sod Poodles this season, recorded a season-high six extra base hits, as they rallied from the scoreless deficit with a run in the fifth and three in the sixth. Jordan Cowan doubled and singled twice, and also stole a base for the Travelers.

Evan White homered and singled in the losing effort.

Travis Radke (2-0) got the victory with two scoreless innings of two-hit relief, while Arkansas starter Darren McCaughan (2-2) took the loss.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI AMARILLO AB R H BI

Walton, ss 4 1 1 0 Orozco, cf 5 1 1 0

T.-Will'ms, dh 4 1 1 2 Olivares, rf 5 3 3 5

White, 1b 5 1 2 1 Potts, 2b 5 2 3 1

Fraley, rf 4 0 1 0 Overstreet, c 5 1 2 1

Taylor, 3b 5 1 2 0 Rivas, dh 4 0 1 0

Zammarelli, lf 5 0 1 1 Castillo, ss 4 0 1 0

Cowan, 2b 5 0 3 0 Zunica, 1b 3 0 1 0

Knapp, cf 4 1 1 0 Baker, 3b 4 0 1 0

DeCarlo, c 2 0 0 1 Reed, lf 4 1 1 0

TOTALS 38 5 12 5 totals 39 8 14 7

Arkansas 000 013 001 -- 5 12 1

Amarillo 330 200 00x -- 8 14 0

E -- White. LOB -- Arkansas 12, Amarillo 8. 2B -- Zammarelli, Taylor, Cowan, Potts 2, Castillo, Overstreet, Reed. 3B -- Knapp, HR -- Thompson-Williams (5), White (1), Potts (3), Olivares 3 (8). SB -- Cowan.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

McCaghn L, 2-2 32/3 11 8 7 0 0 Anderson 11/3 1 0 0 1 1

Bonnell 3 2 0 0 0 1

AMARILLO IP H R ER BB SO

Diaz 3 2 0 0 3 2

Lloyd 22/3 6 4 4 2 2

Radke W, 2-0 2 2 0 0 1 5

Makia 11/3 2 1 1 0 1

WP -- Diaz. Umpires -- Home: Barrett; First: Ghani; Third: Walsh. Time -- 3:10. Attendance -- 6,818.

Sports on 05/06/2019